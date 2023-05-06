Milan Stock Exchange soaring. The recession recedes

Closing of the week +2.54%

Piazza Affari was the best stock exchange of the day in Europe with a rise of 2.54%. The index of the week is back on the rise. The engines were started by the confirmation that the more tonic US labor market than forecasts reduces the fears of a recession. Strong comeback for oil and banking companies. The main indices of the eurozone recorded increases of more than one percentage point supported by purchases of cars, banks, energy and raw materials.

The new rumors on the network make Tim fly

In Milan, Saipem (+6%) and Eni (+4.6%) took advantage of the rebound in crude oil, while Tim (+8%) was favored by rumors about the Italian government’s openness to a joint offer for the infrastructure network between the Usa fund Kkr and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Consistent increases for banks (+4.8% Unicredit, +4% Banco Bpm and Bper). Intesa Sanpaolo gained 3.7% after the first quarter results defined by CEO Carlo Messina as the best since 2007. Among the brilliant industrial stocks Pirelli (+3.8%) and Prysmian (+2.9%): the group of cables obtained an 800 million order for a new interconnection between France and Spain. In the rest of Europe, Adidas leapt (+9%) after the accounts, bad AirFrance-KLM (-2.8%) due to operating losses in the quarter.

The US labor market in adjustment

The exchange rate between the euro and the dollar is 1.1012 (1.103 yesterday) after having also dropped below 1.10 following US data. The surprise increase in new US jobs – which however was watered down by the downward revision of the statistics of the previous months – was accompanied by the acceleration in hourly wages: according to Unicredit analysts, While today’s data is not sufficient to restart the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening, at the same time it reduces the possibility of rate cuts in the second half of the year. The dollar recovered against the yen and the Swiss franc and retreated against the pound.

Oil on the upswing

The price of oil, which had lost about 10% since last Friday, is gaining about 4 percentage points: June WTI trades at 71.4 dollars a barrel, July Brent at 75.3 dollars a barrel. Gas is also recovering in Europe: in Amsterdam the June future trades at 36.5 euros per megawatt hour.