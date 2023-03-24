Piazza Affari and the other Stock Exchanges

Another red Friday for the Milan Stock Exchange, which at closing recorded a loss of 2.23% with the Ftse Mib below 26,000 points. Piazza Affari was the black jersey in the EU on a difficult day. Frankfurt closed down by 1.66%, Paris dropped by 1.74%, London lost 1.26%. The Zurich Stock Exchange drops 5.74%. Ubs drops by 3.55% The day was marked by another flight from the banks, still overwhelmed by the cyclone which has been putting them to the test for the past couple of weeks. To sink the European lists, this time, is staat Deutsche Bank. The speculation against the Frankfurt giant was triggered by the communications of two small German banks (Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Aareal Bank) announcing that in April they will allow two At1s to expire, transforming them into 9% indexed bonds. An enormous cost justified only by the precarious financial health conditions. For speculation it was like seeing blood. It launched itself on the shares of the banks, tearing apart the quotations. Unicredit, which according to rumors was to be the next victim, leaked that it had asked the ECB for authorization to repay an At1 at 6.625% in June. In this way it wanted to demonstrate the solidity of its balance sheet, denying with facts all the poisonous rumors that were beginning to circulate in Milan. But that didn’t stop the stock from falling by 4%, as did Banco Bpm and Bper.

PRESS CONFERENCE CANCELLED

The hurricane on the markets was so powerful as to suggest, for the first time, closing a European summit without the final press conference. Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel have preferred to leave it alone to avoid being misunderstood in open markets. Even the statements of Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, were filtered with a dropper. “The eurozone banking sector is resilient because it has strong capital and liquidity positions.” These words were reported by EU officials who stick to a written text to avoid difficult questions. On the other hand, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz put his face to it, reassuring about the state of health of the first German bank: «Deutsche Bank has radically modernized and renewed its business model and is very profitable. There’s nothing to worry about.’

Limited damage

Scholz’s words partially mitigated the collapse. Deutsche Bank closed at -8.6% in Frankfurt and -6.75% in Milan after reaching -14% for most of the session. The sales were also triggered by the purchase by UBS with the zeroing of At1 bonds for a value of 16 billion dollars. Two German banks have decided not to redeem their At1 bonds, used by almost all institutions to raise capital. Specifically, they do not want to pay the bonds maturing in April, instead renewing them at the cost of increasing the yield which could rise to 9%. The market was frightened, already under tension from the credit crisis that continues to bite American regional institutions after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The so-called CDS on Deutsche Bank, credit default swaps, or the insurance that is paid in the event of bankruptcy, recorded the largest daily increase in the history of the German bank.

Two coincidences?

However, it should be noted that the banks are suffering, fearing a possible flight of depositors, also because the European scheme for the protection of current accounts up to 100 thousand euros has been at a standstill since 2015 precisely due to the opposition of Germany. A curiosity: Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank ended up under prosecution in America for having blown the subprime bubble in 2008, eventually closing a dispute with the US authorities by agreeing to pay a maxi fine of a total of 12 billion.

Milan, imported crisis

In Piazza Affari, the bank index left about 3% on the ground. Industrial and defensive stocks in these cases, such as Diasorin, +3.6% and Recordati, up 0.3%, have taken care of raising the list, so to speak. The spread closes at 189 points, up from 185.6 at the opening and 186 at yesterday’s closing. The Italian 10-year yield rises above 4% to 4.009%. The euro closed down and returned below 1.08 dollars, further away from the seven-week highs reached on Wednesday. The single currency changes hands at 1.0765 dollars (down 0.61%) On the monetary policy front, the president of the Bundesbank Joachim Nagel declared that “if inflation develops as expected, we must not stop the sequence of hikes”, signaling further increases in interest rates by the ECB. Governor Visco never ceases to invite colleagues to be cautious given the catastrophe caused by too sudden and audacious rate hikes.

America does not laugh

The outbreak of contagion remains the United States after the bankruptcy of Svb and the difficulties of First Republic Bank. In the meantime, to stem the contagion, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has summoned the heads of US financial regulators for an unscheduled meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which includes the heads of the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and several other regulatory agencies. A decision that comes as regulators continue to try to restore calm to financial markets and account holders. The have decided to raise rates again, in recent sessions, despite the monetary tightening is creating problems for banks full of public bonds devalued precisely because of the rise in the cost of money. However, the central banks themselves cannot fail to intervene to avoid panic on the markets. Heel-toe, waiting for another weekend of possible news.