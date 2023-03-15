Bank effect on Piazza Affari

After the opening in the red at -0.4%, the Milanese list continues to lose ground. By mid-morning the stock market was down around 3.8%. Banks under pressure later the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. And above all, the sector suffers the collapse of 22% of Credit Suisse after the position of the major shareholder Saudi National Bank which has excluded the possibility of providing financial support in case of further requests for liquidity.

Mps are in sharp decline in Piazza Affari (-7.2%), Unicredit (-7.8%), Intesa and Banco Bpm (-6.5%), Bper (-5.9%), Fineco (-6.2%). There is also concern about the next steps by the European Central Bank. Indeed, if on the one hand the rise in interest rates plays in favor of margins, on the other it calls for being a boomerang for companiesAnd. The fear is that this will lead to an increase in bad loans for banks, as already reported in the past by various experts in the sector.

At the moment the bad debt situation is stable. “Suffering is under control The dreaded leap due to war is still not seen a bit because typically NPLs arrive late on bank balance sheets partly because the national and European economy held up. Non-performing loans in January amounted to 15.3 billion, an increase of 1 billion compared to December but a decrease compared to the same month a year ago” reads the latest monthly report by the ABI. But the fear remains the contagion effect of the SVB affair which, according to the Banking Association, will perhaps slow down certain decisions in Frankfurt and Washington.

The CEO of Unicredit tries to throw water on the fire

“We are European banks and our exposure to what happens on other continents is zero or minimal” explained the CEO of Unicredit, Andrea Orcel, in reference to the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank. “If I look at Unicredit or the other major banks, every time there is a shock there is an additional flow of deposits. And last week’s shock was no different” he added in his speech at the Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference 2023. In his view it is precisely in these cases that there is a search for quality on the part of investors and savers “in banks like ours” he concluded.

Until a few days ago, experts ruled out the contagion hypothesis

The long wave of what is happening in the United States has also reached the Old Continent. This also happened with the bankruptcy of the American bank Lehman Brothers in September 2008. All the credit institutions were affected, even in the Old Continent. With some banks that were more exposed to the products sold by Lehman and many savers that burned some of the money saved. To predict a possible collapse Algebris. For the financier’s fund David Serrathe thrashing on the stock market represents a buying opportunity.