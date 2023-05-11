Milan Stock Exchange, today’s closing and analysis of the day

Bad day for the Milan stock exchange and the other main European stock exchanges, with eyes on April inflation data from the US. The focus is on banking sector for the dissemination of data by important institutes: Credit Agricole recorded an increase in quarterly profit thanks to the leap in the FICC area (positive performance also in Italy), ABN Amro saw profit jump to $523 million in the first quarter and beat expectations.

Shine, however, Tim, driven by the accounts of Brazil and waiting for the quarterly Italian. And Leonardo, where Roberto Cingolani was appointed managing director.

On the monetary policy front, the governor of the Bundesbank Joachim Nagel said the ECB”he’s not done with the rate hike yet” and that “there is still work to be done and we must continue to be determined”.

As far as macro data is concerned, the Italian industrial production in March it again recorded an unexpected cyclical downturn. Slight decline in inflation in Germany confirmed in April 2023. (Teleborsa)