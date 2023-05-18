Milan Stock Exchange, today’s closing and analysis of the day

The Milan stock exchange closes slightly positive, like the main European stock exchanges, driven by the optimism for the achievement of theUS debt limit agreement. Between best performers of Piazza Affari there are Saipem (+3,34%) e STMicroelectronics (+3.54%). The most consistent sales, however, are recorded on A2Awith a decrease of 4.07% ed Herawhich marks a drop of 3.82%.

Yesterday’s second reading confirmed that Eurozone inflation rose by a tenth in April, to 7% y/y and that the “core ECB” index (excluding fresh food and energy) decreased to 7.3 % from the peak of 7.5% in March. On the front of monetary policythe Vice-President of the ECB Luis de Guindos he stated that “a significant part of the journey has been completed, there is still a little way to go, probably the way to go is shorter, but I don’t know what the end point will be”.

Seat in fractional decline for theEuro/US Dollar, which leaves 0.24% in the crowd for now. Seat in fractional decline for theorowhich leaves 0.30% on the floor for now. Oil down by about one percentage point with the June WTI at 72.2 dollars per barrel and July Brent at 76.2 dollars per barrel. Gas at 30.1 euros per megawatt hour after even falling below the 30 euro threshold in Amsterdam for the first time since June 2021. The spread between the Btp and the Bund closed up at 186 points compared to a start close to 184 points. The 10-year yield also rose to 4.3%, almost +13 basis points.

Finally, in the afternoon Wall Street starts trading at two speeds. Il Dow Jones is leaving 0.32% on the parterre, while theS&P-500, which continues the session at 4,157 points, on the same levels as before. Fractional earnings for the Nasdaq 100 (+0.45%); almost unchanged theS&P 100 (+0.04%). In the S&P 500, the performance of the sub-funds was good informatica (+0,55%), telecommunications (+0,54%) e secondary consumer goods (+0.52%). In the price list, the sectors utilities (-0,79%), energy (-0,74%) e sanitary (-0.70%) are among the best sellers.