Milan Stock Exchange, today’s closing and analysis of the day

The Bag of Milan extends towards the end (+1.85%) in the wake of the rally of the other European markets, after the data above the estimates on employment in the United States. The American data certified, for the month of May, the creation of 339,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate rises to 3.7%, also above estimates.

In over European stock exchanges, in Frankfurt the Dax rises by 1.27% to 16,055.25 points, in London the FTSE 100 rose by 1.54% to 7,605.30 points. In Paris, the Cac 40 gains 1.87% to 7,270.69 points.

The positive day of the markets also influenced the sigh of relief that came after the double go-ahead for raising the US debt ceiling, with the Senate giving its yes, allowing a historic and catastrophic default to be avoided.

The spread collapses

Net appreciation for Italian government bonds in contrast with the rest of the eurozone The spread narrowed further In the final, the yield differential between the BTp and the German equivalent maturity is indicated at 166 basis points, from 173 basis points this morning (174 points on Thursday’s closing). Marked decline also for the yields of Italian securities: the yield fell by 3.97% in the final, a level not recorded since the beginning of April and close to the minimums of the year reached in February.