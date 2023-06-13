Milan Stock Exchange, today’s closing and analysis of the day

Widespread purchases on European stock exchangesincluding the Milan Stock Exchange, with the FTSE MIB which rebounded 0.88%. MFE climbed 5.9% as news of founder Silvio Berlusconi’s death spread. Frankfurt gained 0.9% and Paris 0.5%.

The Stock Exchange looks at the succession of the Knight

Mfe shares close sharply higher on the stock market after the death of Silvio Berlusconi. The market focused on the stocks of the former Mediaset in a speculative perspective, as it already did in the past on the occasion of the news of the hospitalization of the group’s patron, while Mondadori and Mediolanum, the other stocks in the Fininvest ‘galaxy’, did not record any changes in prominence. Mfe category A shares, which give the right to one vote at the meeting, rose by 5.86%, while Mfe B shares (with the right to 10 votes) increased by 2.32% to 0.7045 euro; both shortly after Berlusconi’s death rose to a peak of +10%. Mondadori, on the other hand, trades with an increase of 1.54% and Banca Mediolanum at +0.39%. The speculative appeal of Mfe is linked to rumors of a possible exit from the sector in recent months. The issue of succession is however softened by Fininvest itself which in a press release issued in the afternoon guarantees that “the activities will continue in a line of absolute continuity in every aspect”.

Slow day for Tim

Tim is down €1.83. The sales are linked in particular to the French shareholder’s doubts about the new offers. The TLC group, in fact, announced that the proposals “will be examined by the board of directors in the meetings scheduled for the next 19 and 22 June, after preliminary investigation by the related parties committee”. According to press reports, the offers involve a modest upward revision to the network’s valuation. In particular, the Kkr proposal could value NetCo up to 23 billion (21 + 2 linked to results).

Viven’s oppositioni on the net

The improvement did not convince the French partner Vivendi, who rejected the “inconsistent” bids of the two consortiums, declaring himself convinced that it is possible «definitively close the “bidding season”». “Following the presentation of the offers, Vivendi expressed very negative comments on the ongoing negotiations, thus asking Tim’s board not to continue with the negotiations and declaring itself ready to vote against the offer if it arrives at the meeting”. Equita analysts comment. The Intermonte experts, for their part, focus attention on what they define as “the real news from the press rumors”, i.e. the possible break-up of Open Fiber, with Macquarie’s disengagement from the NetCo dossier. An operation that “would offer greater chances for a joint offer by Cdp and Kkr without incurring antitrust risks, while determining a lengthening of the times”.

Mps boyfriends

Another case of the day is that of Mps, which still discounts the words of the CEO. of Bper, Piero Montani, who underlined that he has no interest in a merger with Rocca Salimbeni. Position confirmed by the chairman of the Unipol group Carlo Cimbi, who as the first shareholder of Bper has branded as “fantasies” the press reconstructions that indicate him as the main “sponsor” of an aggregation on the Modena-Siena axis. “In our opinion, Bper may have an interest in acquiring branches only in some areas where MPS is present, such as the Triveneto, but not be interested in a takeover of the entire Sienese bank”, comment the analysts of Intermonte, according to which «the most probable option, at this point, is that the bank continues with the turnaround underway trying to show investors the ability to generate sustainable profits over time and then examine in 2024 sale hypotheses that allow the MEF (largest shareholder with the 64% of the capital) to exit the capital by fulfilling the commitments with the EU”.