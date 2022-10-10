Piazza Affari recovered slightly today after the drops on Friday dictated by the return of fears of a Fed still aggressive in raising rates in light of the resilience of the US labor market. Today overseas focus on the weakness of the tech sector with the Nasdaq at its lowest since September 2020. The semiconductor sector especially suffers after the Biden administration introduced new limits on semiconductor exports to China. In particular, it was forbidden not only to export semiconductors to China

advanced, defined as those of the `logic` family with production nodes under 16 nanometers or memories with production nodes under 18 nanometers, produced in the US but also those produced elsewhere if American machinery is used in the production process.

During the week, focus on US inflation (Thursday) and the start of the learning season on Wall Street (Friday). According to Refinitiv data, earnings for the S&P 500 companies will mark + 4.1% in Q3, down from an 11.1% increase expected in early July.

The Ftse Mib index closed + 0.06% at 20,912 points. Among the individual stocks in trouble today TIM which has sold 3 per cent. The Italian TLC has announced that CDP Equity, Macquarie and Open Fiber have communicated that the evaluation process currently underway, given the scale of the transaction and the time needed to analyze all the information received from TIM, requires an extension of the indicative timeline originally discussed, and said they were ready to re-discuss it; For its part, KKR confirmed its intention to remain aligned with TIM in the discussion on the MoU. A meeting between the parties is scheduled for this week.

Among the worst of the day Saipem (-4.21%) and Tenaris (-2.9%). Finally, weak STM (-1.92%) in the wake of the decline of the entire semiconductor sector.

On the other hand, Unicredit was positive (+ 1.76% to € 10.896) on which Credit Suisse reiterated its positive opinion (outperform recommendation and target price of € 14.40). “In the midst of macro uncertainty, we believe that Unicredit is one of the most resilient banks in all of Southern Europe – reads today’s Credit Suisse report – We reiterate our positive opinion on the management strategy, disciplined to improve efficiency and profitability” .

A plus sign also for Azimut (+ 0.37%) which in September reported net inflows of 787 million with a total of 6 billion since the beginning of the year.

Outside the Ftse Mib, a 17.61% jump for Tiscali.