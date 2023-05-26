Milan stock exchanges up, optimism for the agreement on US debt

The Milan Stock Exchange closes up (+1.16%), in line with the moderately upward trend of the other stock exchanges in Euroland, also thanks to the signs of rapprochement between the US parties for an agreement on the debt ceiling. US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are closing in on a deal that would raise the public debt ceiling by $31.4 trillion for two years, while limiting government spending.

On the macroeconomic front, Istat communicated that theItalian consumer confidence index fell in May after three consecutive rises, with the weakness also affecting the indicator relating to businessesworsened in all sectors with the most negative performance in construction.

Andrea Enria (ECB supervision) stated that “the state of health of the European banks is good” and that “the situation is very good from all points of view”, but that “this should not prompt us to be relaxed” and “However, we must be careful and alert considering the moments of market volatility”. Philip Lane (ECB chief economist) said generous wage deals in some eurozone countries are still within expectations, although there are some upside risks to their growth.