Milan, the beaten transwoman prepares the complaint: “She is in pitiful condition”

Business

by admin
Milan, the trans beaten prepares the complaint: “AND terrified, in pitiful condition”

Bruna, the 41-year-old transsexual beaten by four local police officers in Milan, is ready to file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office. The lawyer Deborah Piazza he met her on Friday, accompanying her to the Mangiagalli clinic to report the injuries, in particular a blow to the head with a lot of clotted blood. The woman would beand “terrified and shocked”, “depressed” and “can’t see video images again” In circulation. He has “bruises, a blow to the head, in pitiful condition”. The woman would have arrived in tears in the studio: “Only now is he realizing what happened”says the lawyer again.

Bruna reiterates her version: “Attacked and beaten even in the car”

The 41-year-old, reports LaPresse, reiterated her version of events: she was in Trotter Park, in a state of agitation and screaming, when the local police officers who intervened allegedly – according to what she reports – “attacked and beaten”, even inside the car that she would have stopped for that reason and not for an alleged illness she reported. The woman says she was held in via Custodi – in the Radiomobile headquarters and the traffic police detention office – for hours.

