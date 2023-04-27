Milan, three army soldiers sentenced for catcalling

According to reports from ANSA, three young defendants were sentenced to one month in prison, with a suspended sentence and no mention in one of the first trials celebrated in Italy for catcalling, that is employee speeches addressed on the street or in a public place.

In March 2021, according to the reconstruction, they targeted a 19-year-old girl with heavy expressions

The decision was made by the single judge of Milan Luigi Fuda which found guilty the three men who at the time of the affair were army soldiers (one has since left) serving in Milan. In March 2021according to the reconstruction, allegedly targeted a 19-year-old with heavy expressions and insults repeated afternoon. The defense, having read the reasons, will do appeal.

