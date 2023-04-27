Home » Milan, three army soldiers sentenced for catcalling
Business

Milan, three army soldiers sentenced for catcalling

by admin
Milan, three army soldiers sentenced for catcalling

Milan, three army soldiers sentenced for catcalling

According to reports from ANSA, three young defendants were sentenced to one month in prison, with a suspended sentence and no mention in one of the first trials celebrated in Italy for catcalling, that is employee speeches addressed on the street or in a public place.

In March 2021, according to the reconstruction, they targeted a 19-year-old girl with heavy expressions

The decision was made by the single judge of Milan Luigi Fuda which found guilty the three men who at the time of the affair were army soldiers (one has since left) serving in Milan. In March 2021according to the reconstruction, allegedly targeted a 19-year-old with heavy expressions and insults repeated afternoon. The defense, having read the reasons, will do appeal.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Credit Suisse wants to pay bonuses despite takeover

You may also like

“Anjuke N⁺”, an “open” and “strongly empowered” two-winged...

Lars Windhorst apparently finds buyers for cargo ship...

Gubitosa (M5S): “We progressives. No more exploitation against...

Finn CEO Max-Josef Meier resigns

Saipem bets on post-combustion CO2 capture: agreement with...

Multi-country Enables RMB Settlement and RMB Internationalization Speeds...

Corruption – Swiss security company Sicpa has to...

Podcast: Moldova and Russia’s War on Ukraine

Supervisory Board Chairman Alexander Wynaendts irritated with personnel...

China-Argentina economic and trade cooperation strengthens and Argentina...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy