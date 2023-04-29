Home » Milan, tragedy: newborn found dead in a dumpster for clothes
Business

Milan, tragedy: newborn found dead in a dumpster for clothes

by admin
Milan, tragedy: newborn found dead in a dumpster for clothes

Newborn found dead in a clothes bin in Milan

The lifeless body of a baby was found yesterday, around 8 pm, in Milan inside a used clothes collection bin. The body was noticed by a man, who immediately alerted 118.

The discovery took place at the corner of via Cesare Saldini and via Botticelli, in the east area of ​​the city. The baby was found with part of the placenta still attached. The autopsy will now have to be performed. The mobile squad of the police station investigates the fact.

The body of one Baby girl It was found last night just before 8pm in a used clothing collection bin in Milan. This morning’s tragedy comes 20 days after the case of the child left by his mother in a hospital in Milan.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Counterpoint: China's smartphone shipments will drop by 15% in Q4 of 2022 and 14% in the whole year - Jiweiwang

You may also like

Construction – Geywitz against graduation according to income...

Bills of exchange are back in fashion, in...

Fed blames former Trump administration for banking crisis

Work decree, goodbye to income. 200,000 without subsidies...

BETTER FUTURE: Panel discussion: Is the energy transition...

The public administration does not pay, almost 50...

CPT Markets: The real GDP of the United...

Renzi-Vespa: a partnership was born: first copy of...

Russia faces labor shortages over Ukraine war

Intesa Sanpaolo, the shareholders’ meeting approves the 2022...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy