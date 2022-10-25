Home Business Milan up with Ftse Mib over 22,000. Banco BPM and Pirelli are doing well
Milan up with Ftse Mib over 22,000. Banco BPM and Pirelli are doing well

Milan up with Ftse Mib over 22,000. Banco BPM and Pirelli are doing well

Prevalence of purchases even today in Piazza Affari after the rally of the last sessions. The Ftse Mib is moving up, marking + 0.42% at 22,075 points, on the highs of more than one month. In the front row Banco BPM with + 1.65%, Pirelli with + 1.75% and Stellantis at + 1.11%. On the rise also Unicredit (+ 0.73%) which will be the first Italian bank to report the accounts of the 3rd quarter with the board scheduled today and the release of the accounts tomorrow before the opening of the markets.

Yesterday the equity rally also came from the new thud of the TTF gas, with prices below 100 euros per megawatt hour for the first time since June. “Earnings season and hopes for better numbers from big US tech names have helped push markets higher in the short term, although many still think this rally is short-term,” IG experts explain. .

Today the spotlight is on the speech in the Chamber of the new premier Giorgia Meloni. In Great Britain, on the other hand, it will be the day of Rishi Sunak, who within a few hours will become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom after winning the race for the succession of Liz Truss at the helm of the British Conservative party. In his first speech, Sunak said that reuniting his Tory party and the UK will be his “top priority”.

Today’s macro agenda calls for the publication of the German IFO index and US consumer confidence. Side of the earning season, the accounts of Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Alphabet and Twitter are coming.

