Milan, within the year the foundation stone for the State Campus at MIND

Eight years after its launch, among the exceptional criticalities of the post-Covid period, the project of the scientific campus in MIND – Milano Innovation District sees a new element with the assignment to Lendlease of the thirty-year concession for the management of what, from 2026 , will be the new seat of the scientific faculties of the University of Milan. The foundation stone is expected to be laid by the end of 2023. At the same time as the concession to Lendlease, the Board of Directors of the State approved the land sale contract. The Statale and Arexpo will therefore finalize the preliminary contract, signed in 2019, which provides for the acquisition by the State University of a territorial area of ​​65,000 square meters within MIND at the price of 13 million euros.

The final act of the Campus in MIND project is integrated into an overall development framework of the university which includes the re-functionalization of Città Studi, with a view to a multipolar development of the University, including the Central Pole, the Campus in MIND, the Humanities Campus of Città Studi, Lodi Veterinary Pole and Edolo UNIMONT Pole.

The start of the renovation works of the area of ​​via Celoria 2, which will host the Campus of Cultural Heritage, the first settlement of the humanistic Campus of Città Studi, will also soon be expected, in which there will also be courses of study in the economic area , political and social.

The new campus

The MIND Campus will host a community of over 23,000 people including students, researchers, teachers and staff, with 18,376 m2 for the teaching area and 35,525 m2 for laboratories and will make the physiognomy of the University of Milan more complex, one hundred years after its foundation, definitively marking the scientific and international vocation of MIND.

Furthermore, the MIND Campus project is completed by a study of student-friendly services and infrastructures, with the planning of structures to be built outside the spaces dedicated to the university campus, functional to the sustainability of the project. Among the so-called “ancillary” works, in addition to 5,500 square meters of green area to be allocated to the botanical garden, the sports facilities, company nursery schools and residences. In fact, the State intends to enhance the services related to the right to study, by having 1,100 beds on site in residential structures, 400 of which to be allocated to students receiving grants for the right to study, 600 for students and 100 for forestry use.

The new university center will be located in the heart of the MIND district and the gateway to the Campus will be the Learning Center, a library with 1,700 seats, open to students and citizens, and a large public park will be developed along the Decumanus, of which the green university square will become a point of reference for the area.

