MilanoSesto attempts the sprint: final touches to the new set-up

Negotiations on the hypothesis of involving Hines not only in Unione Zero. An Intesa Sanpaolo board meeting to examine the project is imminent

by Luca Davi, Paola Dezza

Listen to the audio version of the article

Final sprint for the MilanoSesto dossier. In the last few hours, meetings have been taking place to define as soon as possible, perhaps as early as this week, the final agreement for the redefinition of the maxi-real estate area north of Milan. And in the next few hours, perhaps as early as tomorrow, an Intesa Sanpaolo board meeting could take place with the real estate project at the center.

The unpacking of the urban project has been confirmed as expected, thus opening the doors to the Coima-Redo tandem, which last…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

