Home » MilanoSesto attempts the sprint: final touches to the new set-up
Business

MilanoSesto attempts the sprint: final touches to the new set-up

by admin
MilanoSesto attempts the sprint: final touches to the new set-up

Real Estate Service

Negotiations on the hypothesis of involving Hines not only in Unione Zero. An Intesa Sanpaolo board meeting to examine the project is imminent

by Luca Davi, Paola Dezza

June 28, 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

Final sprint for the MilanoSesto dossier. In the last few hours, meetings have been taking place to define as soon as possible, perhaps as early as this week, the final agreement for the redefinition of the maxi-real estate area north of Milan. And in the next few hours, perhaps as early as tomorrow, an Intesa Sanpaolo board meeting could take place with the real estate project at the center.

The unpacking of the urban project has been confirmed as expected, thus opening the doors to the Coima-Redo tandem, which last…

See also  Istat: workers' wages drop by 10% between 2007 and 2020. Citizenship income, revocations for 57 thousand families

You may also like

BMW has formalized the new M5 Touring for...

Ѷý Ȧڶֳч_ƾƵ_֤ȯ֮

Recession: Consumers’ mood to buy falls and slows...

Estrima invests 5.4 million in Birò, the smallest...

UBS is preparing to cut Credit Suisse

Inps, revenues and to a lesser extent expenditures...

U.S. crude oil trading strategy: the prospect of...

I was at a pawn auction – it...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 28th. EU price lists...

National debt increases by 38.9 billion euros

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy