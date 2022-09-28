Home Business Mild, gas: Italy reaches 90% stocks
Mild, gas: Italy reaches 90% stocks

Italy reaches the target of 90% of gas storage ahead of the end-autumn deadline.

The MIte announces it today. “A goal made possible by the intense work carried out by the government in recent months, thanks also to SNAM and the support of GSE and Arera” underlines the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani. “This result allows us to aim for an even more ambitious goal, which we will work on in the coming weeks, aimed at reaching 92-93% of storage filling, so as to guarantee greater flexibility in the event of peaks in winter consumption”.

