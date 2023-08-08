Home » Milik and the beautiful Agata, the very hot summer of the Juventus striker
by admin
Milik e la fidanzata Agasta Sieramska (Instagram agata.sieramska)

Arkadiusz Milik enjoyed a few days off in Ibiza after the american tour of the bianconeri (3-1 victory over Real Madrid and 2-2 draw with Milan and success on penalties): moments of relaxation for thejuventus strikerwaiting to resume preparation (debut in Serie A in Bologna on August 20 for Allegri’s team), together with his beautiful partner Agata Sieramskamodel and fitness influencer.

“My favorite smile”, the very sweet dedication of the Juventus number 14. The first to comment was the teammate Mattia Perin: “You’re an 8…”, the Juventus goalkeeper wrote to him in an amusing way, referring to his partner’s physical appearance. And Milik underlines: “8 FULL”.

