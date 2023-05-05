Military missions in Niger and Burkina Faso also end on May 1st

Government, approved nine military operations in Africa and beyond

Il Meloni government on the day of workers Daylaunched a new decree, called First of May. But in addition to the new employment rules with the cut of the tax wedge and the abolition of Basic income a new resolution was also approved regarding the military operations: Italy will take part – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – a nine missions. Most will be in Africa: Between Niger, Libya e Burkina Fasobut it is also expected the training of Ukrainians. However, the government has involuntarily revealed a problem that has now become bad practice: despite a law requiring a passage in Parliament at the end of the year on the military commitments just concluded and those foreseen, the details of the missions are submitted to the Chambers games done is delayed. And so it will happen this year, given that the report, which has just been approved by the CDM, will probably arrive in Parliament at Junesix months after the statutory deadline.

A 2016 standard – continues il Fatto – obliges the government to present “by 31 December of each year” a technical document summarizing the commitments of the Italian forces around the world in the year that has just ended, “in order to guarantee the maximum information“. For a few years the system worked. On 14 January 2017, the CDM approved the report on the initiatives envisaged for that year and on 28 December the executive he approves the text on those 12 months and presents his expectations for 2018. Dal 2020 things get complicated: the government, grappling with the Covid, only reports on 21 May on the activities planned for that year. In 2021, even June 17 is expected, when the executive of Mario Draghi approves the text on the previous year’s missions and provides information on ongoing operations (report updated in September). In 2022 the control is of June 15 and it only arrives in the Chambers in July, however at the dawn of the government crisis.

