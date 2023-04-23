Military Spending: Budgets soar to unprecedented levels

Rearmament without end – worldwide military budgets mark a new record high
Because of the Ukraine war, defense spending rose to $2.24 trillion last year. The researchers at the Swedish peace research institute Sipri expect even higher military budgets in the future. There were notable shifts in the ranking of states.
Et is the largest increase in years to a historic record: According to calculations by the Swedish peace research institute Sipri real, global military spending rose by 3.7 percent in 2022 to the unimaginable sum of 2.24 trillion dollars.
Above all, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine caused the higher budgets. The Sipri researchers expect even more spending on weapons and the military in the next few years.
In the Sipri evaluation now presented, there is an increase in practically every category. In 2022, for example, there was the eighth increase in global arms spending in a row. With an increase of 13 percent to 480 billion dollars, Europe was by far the leader.
It was the highest increase in 30 years, even surpassing 1989 spending at the end of the Cold War in central and western Europe. Overall spending in Europe was 30 percent higher than in 2013.
The Sipri analysts point out that several states not only increased their military spending significantly after Russia invaded Ukraine, but also intend to further increase their armaments spending in the coming years.
There have been notable shifts in the order of the states with the highest military budgets. The USA is by far the leader with $877 billion and only 0.7 percent growth compared to 2021. China also remains in second place with an estimated $292 billion in military spending (up 4.2 percent).
Ukrainian military budget increases by 640 percent
Russia jumped from fifth to third place with an estimated 86.4 billion dollars (plus 9.2 percent). Yet Russian military spending is only a tenth the size of the US budget.
India fell from third to fourth and Saudi Arabia climbed from eighth to fifth. Germany still ranks seventh worldwide with 55.8 billion dollars (plus 2.3 percent) behind Great Britain. France fell from sixth to eighth.
There was a special development for Ukraine with a jump in global arms spending from 36th to eleventh place. The military budget increased by a whopping 640 percent to $44 billion, surpassing Italy, Australia and Canada, for example.
The Sipri researchers calculated that Ukraine invested an estimated 34 percent of its economic output (gross domestic product) in armaments in 2022 – a world record. However, the shrinking economic output also contributed to this.
For comparison: in 2022 the USA spent around 3.5 percent of its economic output on armaments, China an estimated 1.6 percent and Russia 4.1 percent. Germany emerges on the list at 1.4 percent, with NATO setting a two percent target.
Against this background, the Sipri analysts are assuming higher budgets in the future, especially in Europe. For example, Poland wants to invest four percent of its economic output in its military in 2023.
“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.