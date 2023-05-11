Home » Milk quotas, the EU agrees to pay the fines in installments
Milk quotas, the EU agrees to pay the fines in installments

Milk quotas, the EU agrees to pay the fines in installments

The European Commission has granted Italian farmers the payment of tax bills relating to milk quota fines to Italian farmers, as requested by the Italian government. From 8 May 2023, Agea communicates in a note, farmers will be able to access the installment payment of tax collection deeds, relating to additional milk quota withdrawals, as provided for by Legislative Decree 21/22, converted with amendments into law 51/22. Producers will be able to obtain installments of up to thirty years while also continuing to benefit from the CAP premiums, without being offset against debts by the paying agencies. By applying to the AdER, it will be possible to obtain the immediate suspension of the collection procedures.

The European Court of Justice has not questioned the obligation of farmers to pay the penalty deriving from excess production, but the rules established by the Italian legislator to distribute the “discount” on the basis of predefined categories. In particular, none of the farmers could be asked for a fine higher than the corresponding exceeding of the quota. A working group dedicated to the issue of milk quotas has also been set up within the agency, which not only aims to make administrative action as efficient as possible, but above all to listen to the requests of all producers .

The ruling will have an impact on reducing litigation. In 2018, the Court of Justice of the European Union had ascertained that Italy had failed to proceed effectively with the collection of fines owed by farmers, while in 2019 it had declared the national legislation on compensation and determination of the additional levy as partially contrary to Union legislation.

