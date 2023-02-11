Home Business Milleproroghe, discount on beer excise duties
Milleproroghe, discount on beer excise duties

The breweries toast to the Milleproroghe, which has renewed the cut of excise duties on blondes. Celebrate the Coldirettiwho talks about aiding the “recovery of the Italian beer sector” and recalls that the “national brewing sector has seen craft breweries triple in the last ten years to reach the record quota of 1085 businesses in 2022, often carried out by young entrepreneurs” .

The minister speaks of an “excellent result”. Francesco Lollobrigida.

The 8.15 million euros that are needed for 2023 ended up on the plate – remember AssoBirra, to mitigate the rise in excise duties on beer, for 2023, at 2.97 euros per hectolitre and degree-Plato, after the budget law had not found the funds to stabilize them at 2.94. In any case, a “heavy increase” to 2.99 is avoided.

“Reducing the specific tax burden for beer – says the association – also contributes to promoting and defending the Italian brewing sector in the international context, in which many of the main producers – Germany and Spain for example – enjoy a level of excise duties even 4 times lower than ours, which therefore favors the competitiveness of the companies located there and the importation of beer into Italy, which in fact has far exceeded 30% for years”.

