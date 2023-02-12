The measure is in the pipeline

It will be in the Senate on Tuesday to be approved in the week and finally move to the House before arriving atthe definitive go-ahead necessarily by 27 February. Many measures contained in a decree designed to extend some measures or defer others, allowing the current government to have more time to evaluate what to do on various dossiers. “By definition, the extension decree cannot include strategic interventions or epochal reforms. However, its very nature can allow for adjustments. This is particularly important given that we find ourselves having a new majority, a new government, recently in office” explains the senator Lucio Malan, president of the parliamentary group of Brothers of Italy in the Senate.

There is a huge variety of topics in the text. Among the best known, the one-year postponement for the competitions of beach concessions and the lengthening of the times for the municipalities to decide on the possible adhesion to the scrapping of folders under a thousand eurossupported by Lega and Forza Italia. In addition there are a number of measures, desired by Brothers of Italy, in favor of the local economy, local authorities, health and education.

Focus on local authorities

“There are various interventions in favor of local authorities to be able to overcome the difficulties created by the economic situation, i.e. the problems linked to Covid with the consequent serious drop in resources that has occurred, in addition to the energy emergency due to the increase in gas prices, electricity and various supplies. To deal with these difficulties we have planned measures which allow local authorities, and not only them, greater flexibility in the use of certain resources to deal with the emergency” needs Malan.

New funds for health

“One sector on which we have focused a lot and invested the limited resources available is healthcare. In particular, the national cancer plan has been financed with ten million a year for the next few years making it possible to continue its operation. This does not mean that there is only this sum for the treatment and treatment of cancer, since all treatments are administered through the normal activity of the national health service. But we have added an important supplementary intervention in favor of the national cancer plan” explains the senator.

“Always on health care we have extended the possibility of making use of the work of postgraduates and qualified, of graduates who in recent years due to the Conid emergency have had the opportunity to be immediately operational. This actually allows you to have more health personnel partially filling a structural deficiency which obviously needs to be remedied in the future” he clarifies. The latter is an issue on which the government is already working.

Always in the same direction also goes the measure that allows family doctors to remain in service up to 72 yearsinstead of retiring at 70. “This is a regulatory intervention that is much requested, in particular, by many mayors of small municipalities, and sometimes even of not so small municipalities. And this is because some areas were really deprived” highlights Malan. On the sidelines, there are also provisions to speed up the waiting lists of the National Health Service.

Focus on education

Like healthcare, this is a very hot topic. “There are a number of interventions in favor of research institutions, for the training of university professors and for higher artistic and musical education, as well as measures to support live shows,” explains Malan. Furthermore, the text also includes many postponements of new bureaucratic obligations that the government hopes in part to be able to eliminate by effectively implementing the simplification that has been talked about for decades.

Dehors extended in support of tourism

As Senator Malan reports, tourism has requested a separate chapter with various measures. Among these is the extension for bars and restaurants of the possibility of using outdoor spaces for tables. For exhibitors, this is good news especially in view of the arrival of the spring season in which an increase in the tourist flow is expected. “Expected with the Covid, this option represents a good opportunity for many restaurateurs at a time when tourism has had a great revival, reaching levels even higher than the pandemic in some areas” he specifies. Furthermore, in the text there are then provisions in favor of mobility of Sicily and alpine refuges.

Finally, the Milleproroghe also provides for new funds for the continuation of the reconstruction work in the Marche region following the 2016 earthquake, as well as an extension for some minor courts in Abruzzo, also this area damaged by the earthquake. In summary, concludes Malan “there are many small measures, small things, which however solve some problems or give more time to intervene on the problems, help many categories”. And that act on the local economy such as, for example support for the battle against an insect pest for cork trees which are an integral part of the wealth of Sardinia.

The Milleproroghe is the point from which to start to deal with various dossiers better

“The work on the Milleprorighe was very complex because it involves dealing with problems in many sectors in a few days – concludes Senator Malan – For this reason the work carried out by the president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission was fundamental, Alberto Balboniflanked by the chairman of the budget committee Nicholas Calandrinias well as the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, who had to keep in touch with all the ministries. Not a small matter because different measures involve more ministries. Most of the issues addressed will require further interventions that it was not possible to define in the short time available to the government. In return with the Milleproroghe the foundations are laid for doing things betteras well as confirming some measures that we already consider valid”.