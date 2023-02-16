Milleproroghe, doctors retired at 72 and agile work for the frail.

Il Milleproroghe decree gets the first suffered yes to Senate. The government measure is approved with 88 votes in favor and 63 against. But in Classroom is chaos for the bathing standardsalso the Quirinal raise doubts on the umpteenth postponement. Now only the last passage is missing in the Chamber, scheduled for next February 23 and on which the majority could decide to put the trust. A choice – reads the Corriere della Sera – much criticized by oppositions. Trust that it will also be mailed to the fuel decree which from today will be in the Chamber in the Chamber. But yesterday was characterized above all by the chaos on the beach concessions once again at the center of controversy and accusations between the majority and the opposition. A standard on which even the Quirinal expressed some misgivings in his interlocutions with the governmentespecially on the issue of postponement of tendersso as to push Palazzo Chigi to one revision of some amendments.

During the discussion – continues the Corriere – in Senate at one point it seemed in fact that the government wanted to modify il text when Minister Ciriani asked for a break to “verify the nature of the amendments already deposited and possibly deposit others”. Among the other measures approved by the Senate, there is the excerpt of folders until 1.000 euro by the Municipalities which will be able to decide to cancel the entire debt and not only the sanctions; there extension at the end of June of smart working without company agreement for fragile workers and workers who are parents of children up to 14 years of age (these only for the private sector); the possibility for i general practitioners to stay at work up to 72 years; the electronic prescription until the end of 2023 and the extension to 31 July of the refunds of the cashback sanitario.

