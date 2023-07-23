Million-Dollar Bugatti Crashes Into BMW 225i: Owner Claims Settlement Reached

Title: Tens of Millions Bugatti Collides with BMW 225i while Changing Lanes: Owner Claims Settlement Reached

Date: July 23, 2022

A shocking traffic accident occurred a few days ago on the streets of Suzhou, catching the attention of drivers and car enthusiasts alike. While the cause of the collision may be a common one, it involved a vehicle rarely seen in daily life.

According to a circulating video from a driving recorder, a BMW 225i was traveling in the far right lane when suddenly a Bugatti Veyron GrandSportVitesse “L’Or Rouge” version attempted to forcefully change lanes from the left, leading to a potential collision. Despite the BMW owner’s failure to yield to the Bugatti’s demands, the latter continued to stop abruptly. Due to the BMW owner’s unresponsiveness, a collision between the two vehicles seemed imminent.

Following the accident, a Douyin user known as “Have reconciled with the real Bugatti owner” posted a dynamic claiming that they had settled with the actual owner of the Bugatti and received compensation. This user is suspected to be the owner of the BMW 225i involved in the accident, as they had previously shared the accident video under a different nickname before deleting it.

Evidence provided by the BMW owner suggests that Bugatti bears sole responsibility for the collision.

Revealing details about the rare red Bugatti involved, it was discovered that this particular model is a convertible version with ceramic painting, valued at a staggering 50 million yuan. Only four such vehicles exist in the world, with two of them being black and red. The accident car happens to be one of them.

It is worth noting that the “Score Management Measures for Road Traffic Safety Violations” underwent revisions in April of last year. The updated regulations state that when driving a motor vehicle and encountering a parking queue or slowdown, the act of forcefully merging with waiting vehicles will result in an increased penalty from 2 points to 3 points. Furthermore, a fine of 200 yuan will be imposed, consistent with previous penalties.

The incident serves as a reminder for drivers to exercise caution and avoid aggressive actions on the road. Changing lanes without proper conditions can lead to costly vehicle repairs, injuries to passengers, or even harm pedestrians.

