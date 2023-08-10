Millions again for gastro app Neotaste

Landlords complain, there was a lack of staff. Guests, on the other hand, complain that going out has become so expensive. Nevertheless, an Osnabrück gastro startup is celebrating success.

Happy about a round of millions: Neotaste founders Tobias Düser and Hendrik Sander (from left)

From Osnabrück to everywhere: In the summer of 2021, Hendrik Sander and Tobias Düser launched their Neotaste app. On the one hand, restaurateurs should be able to use this to reach new customers, and people who like to go out should discover new bars in their area. There are deals and offers for that. New guests eat two burgers for the price of one, for example, users get information about events, a look at the menu, the option to reserve a table and so on.

Because this is a very local offer, the founders launched their app city by city. Initially, Neotaste was only available for Osnabrück, Oldenburg, Bochum, Düsseldorf and Hanover. The first investor also came from the Oldenburg area. Shortly after the app was launched, the Crash group of companies led by Rolf Hilchner and Heinz-Wilhelm Bogena, which also owns the software provider Ashampoo and the e-mail marketing provider Cleverreach, invested one single-digit million amount.

Burda Principal Investments leads round

The startup has now announced that it has successfully closed another round, its Series A: The “Restaurant Discovery App”, as Neotaste calls itself, has collected 5.9 million euros. The lead investor was Burda Principal Investments (BPI), the investment arm of Burda Verlag in Munich. In addition, several business angels participated, such as Flaschenpost co-founders and current CEOs Christopher Huesmann and Niklas Plath. Userlane founder Kajetan Uhlig was already involved in Neotaste, but increased the number of his shares in the current round. With the fresh money, the founders now want to bring the app to as many other cities as possible as quickly as possible.

In the two years since it was launched, Neotaste has significantly increased its reach: the app is now available for 13 German cities. According to the company, 300,000 users and over 1,300 partner restaurants have already registered, and more than 400,000 deals have been booked via the platform.

But the Osnabrück founders had big plans. In their pitch deck for the first round of financing, which is available to Gründerszene, they had forecast a planned increase in sales from one to 105 million euros in three years. In an interview on the Gründer.de platform, CEO Hendrik Sander was extremely confident about growth: “Think about it: how big can your business idea get? Pack another 50 percent on it. If you don’t get a little scared or at least respect it now, then you’re still thinking too small.”

Strong competitors, smart business model

The competition of the app is great. After all, Neotaste has to keep up with Google Maps first and foremost. With TripAdvisor. Other foodie or restaurant booking apps. Such as the former Corona app Luca, which its founder is also transforming into a multifunctional gastro app.

When it comes to the business model, however, the Neotaste founders think differently than many of their competitors: With them, the innkeepers pay nothing for the opportunity to advertise themselves via the app. Instead, customers pay: the monthly Neotaste subscription costs 2.99 or 4.99 euros for users. Your advantage lies in the cost savings if you, as an app user, get two drinks for the price of one in a pub, for example.

