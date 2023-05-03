Millions for Lilium: Tencent believes in air taxi future from Germany

So far, the German developer Lilium has not earned a cent – and urgently needs new capital for the next step. The financial injection from the Chinese group Tencent is now providing a glimmer of hope. Lilium can use positive news .

Dhe Chinese technology group Tencent is not dropping the German electric air taxi developer Lilium. Against the background of the young company’s large capital requirements with currently zero income, Lilium has now announced a complex financial transaction with its major Chinese shareholder.

Tencent will immediately provide $100 million thereafter. In addition, $150 million is to be subscribed through additional conditional warrants. Tencent wants to contribute half if it succeeds in raising $75 million from third parties, such as other shareholders.

The financial package of over 250 million dollars should ideally give Lilium some breathing room and signal to the outside world that the major Chinese shareholder, who currently holds 19 percent of the voting rights, believes in the future of the Lilium concept. Tencent had not previously participated in all but a few previous rounds of capital increases.

The 100 million euros that have now been announced are not a classic capital increase in the narrower sense with an increase in the share capital. However, there is a subsequent conversion right into shares via the warrants. Tencent has 10 years to convert warrants it bought into shares. Tencent’s stake should remain capped at 20 percent.

The China cash deposit is not yet a financial liberation, because the money required until the manned first flight is not yet completely covered. Lilium expects a pilot to fly in the Lilium model for the first time in the second half of 2024. The test flights are currently remote controlled.

The company needs $300 million to reach this milestone. At the end of March, $157.5 million was still in the till. The air taxi developer, based just outside of Munich, hopes that interested customers will make their down payments on the first manned flight and that money will also come into the till.

According to Lilium boss Klaus Roewe, the company is able to “continue our development program in full” with the financial package that has just been announced.

Further capital is obviously to flow in, as Roewe explains: “We are still in numerous constructive discussions with existing and potential new investors. We hope to announce more updates soon.”

Lilium under pressure

Lilium, like other international start-ups of electric air taxis, is under pressure from the years of development and pre-financing with practically no income. Lilium does not expect approval for commercial operation of the air taxi until the end of 2025, although industry insiders are more likely to expect 2026.

Lilium’s share price has recently fallen from just $10 to a new low of just 37 cents. Therefore, the US technology exchange Nadaq threatens to throw the company out. Lilium therefore urgently needs positive news.

The stock market reacted promptly to the announcement of fresh capital with a price jump. At the start of trading, the share briefly rose by 40 percent to 52 cents.

