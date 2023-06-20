MiMo 2023: 60,000 spectators on the track at the Monza racetrack

Listen to the audio version of the article

The passion for engines has exploded in the temple of speed, an iconic place for all enthusiasts.

A great success for the automotive industry which in the third edition of MIMO met 60,000 visitors from 16 to 18 June at the Monza National Autodrome.

Numerous events: sold out for test drives

Crowding all the areas between paddocks, grandstands and pits, the numerous visitors literally stormed all the slots available for the test drives organized in collaboration with Plenitude and offered by the car manufacturers BYD, Cirelli, Dodge, Hyundai, Mazda, Mole Urbana, Nissan, Polestar, Ram, Suzuki, Suzuki moto, Volkswagen, Verge Motorcycle.

Long queues that crowded boxes and paddocks full of hypercars and supercars from Apollo, Aston Martin, Bentley, Dallara, De Tomaso, Ferrari, Lotus, Maserati, McLaren, Pambuffetti, 777 hypercars. These were the absolute protagonists of performances and hot laps that crowded the grandstands and stirred up the adrenaline of the visitors at every turn on in the paddock.

MiMo: preview stage

The previews of the Italian brand Aehra kick off with the presentation of the full electric sedan that will go into production in 2026. Mazda showed its Mazda MX-30 R-EV to the Italian public for the first time while Mole Urbana exhibited its plan of production of the Running eSport GT city cars. Absolute previews for Grassi Scuderia Milanese which presented its 044s, and for Effeffe Berlinetta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

