Home » Minenna, still doubts about the commission of inquiry into Covid?
Business

Minenna, still doubts about the commission of inquiry into Covid?

by admin
Minenna, still doubts about the commission of inquiry into Covid?

The Minenna case and the mask business

Why doesn’t the parliamentary inquiry commission on Covid start immediately? But also to be free to defend himself, Marcello Minenna leave the councilorship of the Calabria Region and the related salary.

If he does not do so, in the next few hours, in order not to involve the Region in the judicial problems of one of its pro-tempore administrators, one of the Occhiuto brothers, the Governor of Calabria, Roberto Occhiuto, FI, revokes the delegation of councilor for the Environment and the relative salary to Minenna!

READ ALSO: Minenna and the Porsches to get seats. And in the papers Giorgetti checks out

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Survey shows that quite a few users are dissatisfied with the naming of iPhone 13 and the features of iOS 15-Apple

You may also like

VW Touareg Leasing: Inexpensive commercial deal!

Porsche to set up new software development division...

Secure a 75 euro bonus at Comdirect: This...

Ferragni reshuffles the shareholding structure. On the Avm...

The most popular small cars in 2023 –...

On evasion and flat taxation, young industrialists stop...

JAC A5 PLUS is officially on the market,...

PodcastEnergy SanctionsWorse than their reputation? – Economic freedom

Sparkle, Elisabetta Romano as president in place of...

Volvo XC60 in commercial leasing: Here’s the current...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy