Minenna, still doubts about the commission of inquiry into Covid?

The Minenna case and the mask business

Why doesn’t the parliamentary inquiry commission on Covid start immediately? But also to be free to defend himself, Marcello Minenna leave the councilorship of the Calabria Region and the related salary.

If he does not do so, in the next few hours, in order not to involve the Region in the judicial problems of one of its pro-tempore administrators, one of the Occhiuto brothers, the Governor of Calabria, Roberto Occhiuto, FI, revokes the delegation of councilor for the Environment and the relative salary to Minenna!

READ ALSO: Minenna and the Porsches to get seats. And in the papers Giorgetti checks out

