Smeraldina water wins

Also this year the famous competition was held which rewards the best natural water in the world. The “Berkeley Springs International” competition is the largest and most important in the world and has the participation of hundreds of waters from the most disparate locations.

This year’s winner – we read on www.trend-online.com – is actually a confirmation as she had already previously deserved the first place on the podium. Here then is what is the best water in the world.

Decreed the best water in the world, the best is Italian

The competition takes place every year in the setting of the spa town of Berkeley Springs, located in Northern Virginia, and this year it was water that won it Emerald.

The Smeraldina is produced in Sardinia by the Gallura company of the Solinas brothers who, for several editions, have been a regular presence on the podium of the competition having already won a bronze, a silver and a gold medal.

A coveted and prestigious award that the two brothers dedicated to their parents with these words: “founders of the company and source of every inspiration, idea, feeling and value that over the years have constantly guided the work of those who participate in the creation of this great dream called Smeraldina, the best mineral water in the world“.

The water Emerald it is bottled at 600 meters above sea level in the locality of Monti di Deu (which in Sardinian means Mountains of God) in Tempio Pausania, a center located in the heart of the wonderful Gallura, a stone’s throw from the well-known seaside resort Costa Smeralda.

Smeraldina, the characteristics of the best natural mineral water in the world

Smeraldina water was born in 1985 from the hands of Giovanni Maria Solinas who produced the first bottle of water, the Plubium, in 1955 together with his wife.

The Emerald it then crossed the borders of the Sardinian island and, to date, is also sold in London, Spain, Bulgaria, Ukraine as well as in some points of sale on the Italian peninsula.

But what are the characteristics of the best water in the world? First of all it must be said that Mount Limbara from which the water originates is characterized by the abundance and quality of the water that flows there, distinguished by its purity and lightness. The area of ​​origin of the Smeraldina is in fact an uncontaminated area far from sources of pollution.

Smeraldina water thus manages to provide a balanced mix of mineral salts and is a panacea in the prevention of kidney stones as it has a very low fixed residue value.

Subscribe to the newsletter

