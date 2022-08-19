Home Business Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Watch has been shipped from Vietnam, the proportion of 8th generation shipments will increase to 70%
Original title: Guo Mingji: Apple Watch has been shipped from Vietnam, and the proportion of 8th generation shipments will increase to 70%

On August 19, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the media reported that the Apple Watch will start mass production in Vietnam, but as far as he knows, the Apple Watch is already shipping.

Ming-Chi Kuo said that Luxshare Precision, the main assembler of Apple Watch, has production lines in China and Vietnam, and has been shipping from Vietnam since Apple Watch 7. It is estimated that the proportion of Apple Watch 8 shipments from Vietnam will increase significantly to 60% to 60%. 70%. Ming-Chi Kuo also said that Luxshare is the leader in building production lines in foreign countries among Apple’s Chinese suppliers.

According to the data, Apple Watch is a smart watch announced by Apple on September 10, 2014. According to Canalys data, in the first quarter of 2022, global shipments of wearable wristband devices fell by 4% to 41.7 million units. Thanks to strong demand for the Apple Watch 7, Apple’s market share reached 22%, up 21% year-on-year.

However, the financial report disclosed by Apple shows that in the third quarter of 2022, Apple’s net income from wearable devices, home products and accessories was 8.084 billion US dollars, down 7.87% year-on-year, accounting for only 9.74% of the total net income, while Apple Watch has Just part of Apple’s business in this segment. (Text | “Financial World” Weekly Liu Zhen)Return to Sohu, see more

