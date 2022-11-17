Ming-Chi Kuo said that all iPhone 15 series use USB-C, only Pro supports high-speed transmission: users of Apple’s detailed routines are complaining about cunning

Apple has already stated before that if it complies with EU regulations, then the iPhone will use the USB-C interface.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a post that the wired transmission speed of the new high-end iPhone in 2H23 (the second half of fiscal year 2023) may be significantly improved, which is conducive to the growth of the high-speed transmission IC design industry, and Apple’s existing suppliers are expected to be the leading beneficiaries .

Its latest survey pointed out that all 2H23 new iPhones have abandoned Lighting and changed to USB-C, but only two high-end iPhone 15 (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) are equipped with wired high-speed transmission specifications, and the two standard iPhone 15 (15 & 15 15 Plus) the wired transfer speed specification is still the same as Lightning (USB 2.0).

In fact, this is in line with Apple’s approach. Although USB-C is used, the speed will be limited. This has been realized on the iPad.

Previously, The Verge’s test results showed that the iPad 10 data transfer speed is limited to the 480 Mbps that USB 2.0 can support, which is the same as the ninth-generation iPad with the Lightning interface.

It seems to be not bad, but compared with the higher-end iPad Pro, the same USB-C interface, the data transmission speed can reach 40Gbps, and the latest version of iPad Air 4 and iPad mini also have 5Gbps.

In the eyes of industry insiders, the data transmission speed of mobile phones is very important to most users. If the low-end version of the iPhone is replaced with USB-C, such an obvious treatment will inevitably force some people to buy more expensive ones.。