Home Business Ming-Chi Kuo said that all iPhone 15 series use USB-C, only Pro supports high-speed transmission: users of Apple’s detailed routines are complaining about cunning – yqqlm
Business

Ming-Chi Kuo said that all iPhone 15 series use USB-C, only Pro supports high-speed transmission: users of Apple’s detailed routines are complaining about cunning – yqqlm

by admin
Ming-Chi Kuo said that all iPhone 15 series use USB-C, only Pro supports high-speed transmission: users of Apple’s detailed routines are complaining about cunning – yqqlm

Ming-Chi Kuo said that all iPhone 15 series use USB-C, only Pro supports high-speed transmission: users of Apple’s detailed routines are complaining about cunning

Apple has already stated before that if it complies with EU regulations, then the iPhone will use the USB-C interface.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a post that the wired transmission speed of the new high-end iPhone in 2H23 (the second half of fiscal year 2023) may be significantly improved, which is conducive to the growth of the high-speed transmission IC design industry, and Apple’s existing suppliers are expected to be the leading beneficiaries .

Its latest survey pointed out that all 2H23 new iPhones have abandoned Lighting and changed to USB-C, but only two high-end iPhone 15 (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) are equipped with wired high-speed transmission specifications, and the two standard iPhone 15 (15 & 15 15 Plus) the wired transfer speed specification is still the same as Lightning (USB 2.0).

In fact, this is in line with Apple’s approach. Although USB-C is used, the speed will be limited. This has been realized on the iPad.

Previously, The Verge’s test results showed that the iPad 10 data transfer speed is limited to the 480 Mbps that USB 2.0 can support, which is the same as the ninth-generation iPad with the Lightning interface.

It seems to be not bad, but compared with the higher-end iPad Pro, the same USB-C interface, the data transmission speed can reach 40Gbps, and the latest version of iPad Air 4 and iPad mini also have 5Gbps.

See also  Apple's "super-forward-looking" invitation letter reveals the selling points of the iPhone 14 and adds four new details! _Function_Series_Netizens

In the eyes of industry insiders, the data transmission speed of mobile phones is very important to most users. If the low-end version of the iPhone is replaced with USB-C, such an obvious treatment will inevitably force some people to buy more expensive ones.

Ming-Chi Kuo said that all iPhone 15 series use USB-C, only Pro supports high-speed transmission: users of Apple's detailed routines are complaining about cunning

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

You may also like

Musk’s Ultimatum to Twitter Employees: Work Long, Hard...

Pernigotti, new industrial plan: focus on foreign markets

The bond market stopped falling and rebounded, the...

Cisco: third quarter earnings and turnover better than...

21 Invest signs an agreement with Wise Equity

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated lower and...

Visco (Bank of Italy): energy crisis cannot be...

Alert ECB: inflation will weigh on everyone, including...

Target: quarterly launches recession alert. Earnings thud -50%,...

Bank of Italy, Visco on rates and inflation:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy