Collecting news from Weibo, the surging news reporter learned from supply chain stakeholders on the 29th that supply chain manufacturers have not received Apple’s notice of adjustment of iPhone 14 series orders, and the total number of orders has remained unchanged, but the iPhone 14 Pro series is divided into two parts. Get some more. Following the launch of Apple’s iPhone 14 series, Bloomberg reported that Apple is abandoning plans to increase production of the new iPhone this year after an expected surge in demand failed to materialize.

Apple has told suppliers to abandon plans to increase assembly of its iPhone 14 lineup by as much as 6 million units in the second half of the year, people familiar with the matter said. The company is aiming to produce 90 million phones during that period, roughly the same level as last year and in line with Apple’s original forecast for this summer.

Peng Mei News has learned that supply chain sources said that the short-term demand for the regular version of the iPhone 14 series is not so good after the launch, the Pro series is better, and there are some allocation adjustments under the condition that the total order remains unchanged. It has remained the same. There is also no so-called plan to increase production or plan to cut orders now.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also pointed out that the rumor that Apple gave up on increasing iPhone production is a bit strange. Ming-Chi Kuo said that according to his investigation, Apple has plans to switch the iPhone 14/14 Plus production line to the iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max/reduce the price of the iPhone 13, but has not heard of any overall plans to increase iPhone production.

