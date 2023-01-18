The new cool products are free to try for the first time, and there are many high-quality experts sharing unique life experiences. Come to Sina Crowdtest and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

IT House News on January 18, Apple officially released the 2023 new MacBook Pro yesterday evening, upgraded to the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and supports new features such as 8K HDMI and Wi-Fi 6E (not yet supported in China).

According to the latest news from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the specifications of Apple’s 2024 MacBook Pro have also been exposed.Will feature 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max chips。

Ming-Chi Kuo said,The next new MacBook Pro is expected to enter mass production in the first half of 2024and equipped with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, manufactured using a 3nm process (TSMC N3P or N3S).

TSMC is expected to start mass production of the next-generation 3nm chips in late December. According to the time point, the M3 Pro and M3 Max will indeed have to wait until 2024.

also,Ming-Chi Kuo says the 2024 new Mac mini will maintain a design similar to the current versionit seems that the glass-top Mac mini that was previously revealed may not be available in the short term, and the friends of IT House can lower their expectations.