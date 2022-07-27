Listen to the audio version of the article

Dusseldorf – It’s a mini, but not the usual. Here is Mini Aceman Concept, an electric crossover that is positioned between Mini Cooper three doors and the Countryman SUV and shows a new stylistic language that anticipates that of the next models and a technological update bringing with it a (almost) baroque presence of the typical Union Jack Flag.

Who is mini aceman

Aceman is an electric crossover concept that will arrive in a definitive version in 2024 by placing another important piece towards a 100% electric range scheduled for 2030. The show car is inserted in a new segment challenging Smart #1 and positioning itself in the mini family between Cooper and Countryman. The concept shows an anticipation of the models arriving at the design, traction (fully electric) and experience on board with the interiors involved by sustainable materials. But without forgetting the DNA of the brand, famous and renowned for the guide Go-Kart feeling.

Mini Aceman’s size and style

The Aceman concept shows a strong personality thanks to the union of the distinctive characteristics of the two most successful models of the brand: the Mini Cooper and the Mini Countryman, to create a modern interpretation of a crossover model.

Aceman has four doors and hosts up to five passengers on board. And the dimensions are compact: 4.05 m long, 1.99 me wide 1.59 m high.

The electric base is a fundamental starting point that, in combination with the brand’s DNA, always awaiting the optimization of the space, allows you to more orient the design towards the traditional fundamental values ​​of the English brand, in line with the traditional principle of the creative use of the space.