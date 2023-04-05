Listen to the audio version of the article

The feeling of an electric go-kart with a minimal ecological footprint and continues the success story of the larger Mini model: Countryman continues the brand’s product offensive with fully electric models.

Mini Countryman: the first 100% electric produced in Germany

The new all-electric Countryman generation expands the proportion of electrified models: one in five Minis is already electric. With its length increased by 13 centimeters to 4,429 mm, the spacious Adventurer offers even more space and comfort for its occupants. The height is increased by almost six centimeters to 1,613 mm, offering even more headroom.

The new Countryman combines locally emission-free electromobility with the highest possible environmental compatibility even in production: this includes the omission of all external and internal decorative elements and the production of die-cast light alloy wheels with up to 70% secondary aluminum . Combined with the use of green electricity in production, CO2 emissions can be significantly reduced compared to conventional manufacturing processes.

The surfaces of the dashboards, steering wheel, roof and floor covering of the vehicle and the carpets are made of recycled polyester obtained from PET bottles and carpet remnants. This high-quality, colorful and comfortable alternative to traditional materials reduces CO2 emissions along the value chain by up to 85% and underlines the focus on minimizing the ecological footprint of the next generation of MINI models.

Green production: the Leipzig plant

The long-term sustainable strategy for energy generation and consumption of the BMW Group’s “green factory” at the Leipzig site includes four wind turbines with a height of 190 meters on the factory premises. This could generate 21.9 GWh of electricity from wind power in 2021. The storage facility can temporarily store up to 700 high-voltage batteries from BMW i3 models. The BMW Group is expanding the on-site production capacity of eight production lines for electronic components by 2024 and investing more than 800 million euros. Fully decarbonising manufacturing by replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen is at the heart of what is already one of the most modern and sustainable automotive manufacturing facilities in the world.