The open-top battery-powered Mini should have been just an exercise in style, but the positive feedback was so great it was ignored. And so it was decided to offer the variant with a canvas roof but only for European markets and in a limited number of units: 999 in all, with production expected to start in April at prices yet to be defined.

The 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels

The Cooper SE Convertible is available in black and gray with bronze door handles and bezels. It is distinguished by the black Mini logos and the writing of the limited edition number on the heel guard. The 17-inch alloy wheels with designs made from recycled aluminum are exclusive to the model, while on board the seats are of the sports type.

Classic infotainment in the center of the dashboard

As for the technological level of the Convertible, there is also an on-board infotainment system in the center of the dashboard and a head-up display that reduces distractions behind the wheel. And speaking of driving assistants, every new convertible is equipped with Active Cruise Control which also offers the Stop&Go function as well as all the devices in the MINI Driving Assistant package.

The powertrain is that of the closed version

There are no particular variations regarding the powertrain. In fact, the Cooper SE is always equipped with the 184 HP electric unit in the front position which guarantees acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds, while the estimated autonomy of the 32.6 kWh battery is 201 km, about twenty kilometers less than the version with the roof closed.

The roof with Union Jack

Specific to the convertible is the Union Jack branded folding roof which can be both raised and lowered up to a speed of 30 km/h. The treadplates are exclusive as they carry the identification number of the limited edition version. Finally, the boot capacity is slightly reduced, which is only 160 liters compared to the 210 of the battery-powered Cooper SE with the hard top.