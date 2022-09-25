Listen to the audio version of the article

It is an elegant and comfortable SUV but also sporty and with a marked off-road propensity. The third generation of Range Rover Sport maintains some peculiarities that have made this model unique since 2005, but introducing some innovations that update it.

The new Range Rover Sport has a style, minimalist, but at the same time impressive that make it recognizable at first glance. Based on the Mla-Flex platform (the same as Range Rover), the Sport has very generous dimensions: the car is 5 meters long (4,946 mm for the precione, 2,209 mm wide) mirrors included with a wheelbase of 2,997 mm and a height from the ground 1,870 mm. The SUV can comfortably accommodate up to five passengers on board and has a trunk with a capacity from 647 to 1,491 liters.

The style is minimalist with taut lines with reduced overhangs, to emphasize the size of the car. However, there are also numerous details that make it elegant, such as the front grille and the LED light clusters, which create the famous signature of the daytime running lights (DRL). The headlights feature a new design, the thinnest ever fitted to a Land Rover and are positioned above a lower bumper with a double air intake that incorporates an element that divides it horizontally, in body color, and gives the impression of greater width. The presence on the road is emphasized by the rims that have dimensions up to 23 inches.

The interior confirms the essential style of the bodywork lines: the materials are well made (both in leather and in sustainable fabrics), the upholstery is comfortable and also have an armrest. In some configurations there is also a refrigerated compartment.

The dashboard exhibits a linear style and digital elements: the ergonomics of the cantilevered central display are questionable

The driver can also count on the technological support of two screens: the 13.7-inch digital dashboard and a 13.1-inch touch display placed in the center of the dashboard from which it is possible to access the various settings of the car as well as the infotainment and to the navigation system. Below this there is also a compartment for inductive charging of the smartphone.