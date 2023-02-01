© Reuters Lowest 3.7%!The lower limit of the first-home loan interest rate has been lowered many times, and the monthly payment of the million-dollar mortgage has been reduced by nearly 900 yuan



After the Spring Festival, the lower limit of the first-home loan interest rate was lowered in many cases.

On January 31, Zhuhai, Changchun, Fuzhou and other places reported that the lower limit of the first-home loan interest rate was lowered. According to incomplete statistics from Times Finance, after the Spring Festival, Zhengzhou, Tianjin, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Zhuhai, Changchun, Shenyang and other cities successively lowered the lower limit of first-home loan interest rates to a minimum of 3.7%.

According to incomplete statistics from the Middle Finger Research Institute, nearly 20 cities will newly adjust the lower limit of interest rates in 2023. In addition to the above-mentioned second-tier cities, Zhaoqing, Zhanjiang, Yunfu, Huizhou, Shaoguan, and Jiangmen will gradually cancel the lower limit of first-home loan interest rates.

It is reported that the policy basis for this wave of adjustments is the “Notice on Establishing a Long-term Mechanism for Dynamic Adjustment of the Interest Rate Policy of Personal Housing Loans for Newly Issuing First Homes” issued by the Central Bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on January 5.

Times Finance also found that since the establishment of the dynamic adjustment mechanism of mortgage interest rates in September last year, interest rate adjustments can be adjusted up or down. For example, the lowest first-home loan interest rate in Qingyuan last year was 3.7%, and it has been adjusted to 4.1%.

Regarding this phenomenon, Yan Yuejin, research director of Shanghai E-House Real Estate Research Institute, analyzed Times Finance on January 31. Since the central bank implemented the policy of allowing the lower limit of mortgage interest rates to be lowered, the relationship between housing price trends and mortgage interest rate policies has become closer. Determine the adjustment of the interest rate.

Image source: Tuchong Creative

The industry expects that 70% of cities will lower their interest rates in the first quarter. In the intensive adjustment after the Spring Festival, Zhengzhou is the first city to lower the mortgage interest rate. On January 29, it was reported that the interest rate had dropped by 50 basis points to 3.8%. According to the 70-city house price index released by the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2022, except for July, the prices of new houses in Zhengzhou will maintain a downward trend.

On January 31, Wang Xiaoqiang, chief analyst of the Zhuge Housing Search Data Research Center, analyzed Times Finance. In 2022, Zhengzhou’s annual commercial housing transaction area will drop by more than 40% year-on-year. The status quo is an important reason for Zhengzhou to lower the mortgage interest rate this round.

After continuing with Zhengzhou, Fuzhou and Xiamen also lowered their rate to 3.8% on January 29, and many cities followed suit. Among them, according to the Financial Associated Press, Zhuhai currently has banks with a minimum interest rate of 3.7% for first-home mortgages, and there are no other special requirements. Currently, this interest rate level is the lowest in the country.

The policy basis for this wave of adjustments is, on January 5, the Central Bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued the “Notice on Establishing a Long-term Mechanism for Dynamic Adjustment of the Interest Rate Policy of Personal Housing Loans for Newly Issued First Homes” (“Notice” for short).

The “Notice” decided to establish a dynamic adjustment mechanism for the interest rate policy of first-home housing loans. In cities where the sales price of new commercial housing has declined for three consecutive months month-on-month and year-on-year, the lower limit of the local first-home loan interest rate policy can be maintained, lowered, or cancelled.

According to the Zhuge Housing Search Data Research Center, with reference to this policy, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, there are currently 35 cities that meet the downward adjustment requirements, and about 20 of them have already lowered or canceled the lower limit of the first-home loan interest rate. Wang Xiaoqiang predicts that in the first quarter, the first-home loan interest rates in more cities will fall below 4%.

“Currently, the transaction side of the market has not yet picked up significantly. According to the transaction data during the Spring Festival holiday, the transaction data in many cities is not ideal. At this time, lowering the mortgage interest rate is good for the sales side.” However, Wang Xiaoqiang is worried that the policies of various cities The effect will be differentiated. It is still difficult for the third- and fourth-tier cities with weak fundamentals, high inventory, and slow selling to achieve a comeback just by lowering the mortgage interest rate this round.

According to the “2022 China‘s 100 Cities Housing Price Report” released by Shanghai E-House Real Estate Research Institute on January 31, among the second-tier cities, the overall housing prices of Taiyuan, Shenyang, Shijiazhuang, Harbin, Kunming, Urumqi, Nanning, Wuhan, Haikou and Guiyang According to the report, these cities should take the initiative to lower mortgage interest rates in the first quarter of 2023.

The report also stated that among the third- and fourth-tier cities, housing prices in Xianghe, Liuzhou, Dachang, Sanya, Rizhao, Chengde, Wenzhou, Zhongshan, Zhangjiakou and Ganzhou were generally weak, and it was also recommended to actively lower mortgage interest rates. The report predicts that Qicheng cities will cut interest rates in the first quarter.

The dynamic adjustment mechanism for first-home loan interest rates is more flexible. In fact, the dynamic adjustment mechanism for first-home loans in various places will start from the end of September 2022.

On September 29, 2022, the central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued the “Notice on Phased Adjustment of Differentiated Housing Credit Policies”, deciding to adjust the differentiated housing credit policy in phases. At that time, for cities where the sales price of new commercial housing in June-August 2022 continued to decline month-on-month and year-on-year, the local government could independently decide to maintain, lower or cancel the lower limit of the local first-home loan interest rate before the end of 2022.

On January 5 this year, the country continued to adjust the differentiated housing credit policy in stages. Therefore, many cities have made dynamic adjustments one after another.

Although many cities have recently lowered the first-home loan interest rate, some cities have also raised it dynamically.

In early October last year, Times Finance interviewed a real estate agent in Qingyuan, Guangdong. At that time, the first set of interest rates dropped to 3.7%, the lowest in recent years. On January 31, Ms. Wang, who works as a real estate agency in Qingyuan, told Times Finance that the interest rate is constantly adjusted. The current Qingyuan first-home loan interest rate is 4.1%, and the lowest interest rate of 3.7% lasted until the end of last year.

This means that from October 1 to December 31, 2022, Qingyuan will adjust the lower limit of the first-home loan interest rate in stages, from “LPR-20BP” at that time to the lowest “LPR-60BP”, and now it is adjusted back to “LPR-60BP”. LPR-20BP”. Since August 2022, LPR quotations have remained consistent for five consecutive months, with a 1-year LPR of 3.65% and a 5-year-plus LPR of 4.3%.

Ms. Feng, a real estate agent in Zhanjiang, also told Times Finance that interest rates have been adjusted more recently and are relatively flexible. She has just signed an order, and the first-home loan interest rate is 3.9%. Earlier, the 4.1% from New Year’s Day lasted for about 20 days, and then dropped to 3.9% after the year.

It can be seen that the dynamic adjustment mechanism of the first-home loan interest rate is very flexible.

It is worth mentioning that the reduction of mortgage interest rates in the past three years has become an important means to stimulate the property market. The aforementioned “Report on Housing Prices in China‘s Hundred Cities in 2022″ is based on the mainstream interest rates of mortgages in the three years of the epidemic, and makes a simple calculation of the policy effect of reducing mortgage interest rates. Among them, at the beginning of 2020, the mainstream mortgage interest rate in key cities across the country was 5.3%. After three years of financial policy adjustments, the consensus on “3.8% interest rate as the mainstream interest rate” gradually strengthened in January 2023.

The report calculates the case of “1 million loan principal, 30-year loan period, and equal principal and interest”. The monthly payment at the beginning of 2020 is 5,553 yuan, while at the current 3.8% loan interest rate, it is 4,660 yuan. Calculated in this way, the monthly payment of a million-dollar mortgage has been reduced by 893 yuan, a decrease of 16%.