“Minimum salary? Welfarism”. And it’s a storm on Minister Musumeci

The secretary of the Democratic Party: “The Italians have gone from first to the exploiters, evidently. I would like them to re-read the Constitution, article 36, because you cannot keep work and the poor together in the same sentence”

“Embarrassing”, “What country does he live in?”, “I’m a bit ashamed for him”, “He doesn’t know what he’s talking about”. This is the tenor of the reactions, which came from all over the opposition front, after the comment of the Minister of Civil Protection Nello Musumeci on the minimum wage: “Enough of this welfarism”, he said on the sidelines of the conference ‘Talk about the mafia’ organized in Palermo by the Brothers of Italy parliamentary groups. A minimum wage guaranteed by law, however, has little or nothing to do with welfare. In fact, it concerns labor policies. “Another day, another pearl of the ministers of the increasingly embarrassing Meloni government”, writes the leader of the M5s on social media, Joseph Conte.

“Today it’s Minister Musumeci’s turn to talk nonsense – he continues – Giorgia Meloni’s ministers don’t even know that those who ask for the minimum wage work from morning to night: they don’t ask to be assisted, but simply expect to be paid the right amount, not 3 or 4 euros an hour”. Concepts that the secretary of the Democratic Party also underlines, Elly Schlein: “I don’t know in which country Musumeci lives. Obviously, the Italians went from first to first exploiters. I would like them to re-read the Constitution, article 36, because you cannot keep work and the poor together in the same sentence”. “It seems to me that when the right makes these statements it demonstrates that it is in difficulty and that it is climbing glass without having any arguments,” adds Schlein. Conte remarks: “The forces of this majority have other ideas on the country’s rights and emergencies: annuities for former senators, going around with 5 thousand euros in cash in your pocket”. “They have lost all contact with reality,” he concludes.

