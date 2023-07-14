Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle the opposition proposal. Schlein: “He humiliates workers and poor workers”

The center-right majority enters with a straight leg on the proposal of the oppositions (except Iv) by a minimum wage set at 9 euros per hour. A measure which, Istat recently certified, would benefit over 3 million poor workers. The centre-right has in fact deposited in the Chamber’s Labor Committee an amendment that suppresses the eight articles of the proposed law on the minimum wage which had been adopted as the basic text for discussion.

The next steps

The exam will resume on Tuesday. The following day at the latest, therefore, the repeal amendment will also be voted on which – given the numbers – should pass. The text will still arrive in the Chamber, being among those ‘assured’ by the oppositions: it is already scheduled for the 28th. At that point, however, it would arrive with a mandate to the rapporteur not to let it reach its destination.

A step that comes at the end of the deadline for the presentation of the amendments (which started at 12 today, Friday 14 July) and which the majority sources themselves justify as follows: “We were forced to proceed in this direction and continue the work initiated, by the majority and the government, on measures that have already borne fruit – such as cutting the wedge and the labor decree – and those that will arrive in parliament in a few days such as the next labor bill. The issue of wages is on the center-right’s political agenda and we are working to give adequate answers and not just instrumental and impracticable”.

The sources accuse the opposition of having “preferred to make such an important issue a propaganda totem in view of the summer, placing a wall on the proposal we have made for a 360-degree discussion on bargaining, corporate welfare and poor work to start in September”.

The protest of the oppositions

The protest of the oppositions was immediate and harsh.

The leader of the Pd, Elly Schlein, says that “those who suppress the possibility of getting male and female workers out of exploitation and poverty qualify themselves: we are talking about 3 and a half million people with a minimum hourly wage of less than 9 euros”. The Dem secretary continues by asking: “How much arrogance does it take to refuse to consider them? Behind those starvation wages there are pirated contracts, false tenders, false companies, false cooperatives, abuse of precarious contracts. They cut the fight against poverty by billions and give one euro a day with a one-off card, but they refuse to attack the problem of poverty in the places where it originates. Because they are more interested in propaganda and teasing than in solving problems.” He then concludes, with reference to the abrogation amendment: “Doing so does not humiliate the opposition: it humiliates working poor men and women, abandoning them to the grip of inflation and the disastrous consequences of the provisions of this government. The majority think again and approve this proposal with us.

The barrage of angry comments is staggering. “The right refuses to discuss the merits of a unitary proposal from the opposition – he says to Republic he asks Arthur Scott, group leader in the Labor Committee – Presents a suppressive amendment, demonstrating unprecedented political cynicism, saves its powerful, and says no to three million poor workers. We will do battle in the commission and then in the classroom on July 28″. For the party colleague Antonio Missionary the right “threw the mask. No counter proposal, no search for a meeting point with the opposition. A pure and simple no. Prejudicial. Ideological. A slap in the face to three million underpaid and exploited workers”. For Francesco Boccia ”certifies that the Italian right is against the dignity of work and against the poor’.

Per Matthew Richetti, group leader of Azione, “the response of the majority was not long in coming; on the minimum wage they blocked the law and their counter-proposal was: nothing, underpaid workers can wait”. Also Nicola Fratoiannisecretary of SI and parliamentarian of the Green Left Alliance, on Twitter attacks: “He is stronger than them, there is no history: waging war on the poor is the favorite sport of the right in this country. Wanting to suppress the proposal to minimum wage law is indecent”.

The vice president of the M5S, Michele Gubitosa, he bluntly says: “This right is the enemy of the workers”. And the M5S leader, Joseph ConteHere is the government’s response: a hastily packaged amendment to suppress our proposal on the legal minimum wage that would give millions of citizens the right to a decent wage”. Conte “Meloni and the majority are convinced that with the elections they had the political mandate to insult the Italians”.

