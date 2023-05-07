Home » Minimum wage and work, Schlein mends with Conte: “No tear”
by admin
Schlein in Cologno Monzese: “Let’s teach the government that welfare is not a cost, but an investment”

Who feared that, once she became secretary of the Pd, Elly Schlein if he forgets the squares he will surely have to change his mind. And he can only do so by looking at this weekend, in which the leader of the Democratic Party traveled, and a lot, to go down alongside the people. You did it, in particular, on Saturday, when you took part in the demonstration organized by the confederal trade unions in Bologna in protest against the labor and social policies of the government led by Georgia Melons.

But that’s not all: he did it also and above all by visiting three Lombard municipalities to give support to the mayoral candidates of the Democratic Party, involved in the upcoming administrative elections: Cinisello Balsamo, Cologno Monzese and Brescia. And right in Cologno, Elly Schlein was greeted with great applause when she took the stage in Piazza XI February to support her suburban “colleague” Stephen Zanelli. After the hug with Landini and the Fiom T-shirt, in fact, the one with the center-left candidate of the Milanese municipality also arrived, in a different but always sober outfit: white blouse, jeans and sneakers. She didn’t spare herself Elly Schleinand in Cologno Monzese it has returned to talking about social rights, in spite of those who reproach it for keeping the flag flying only for civil rights.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF ELLY SCHLEIN IN COLOGNO MONZESE

