Minimum wage, Boeri denies Schlein: “With 9€ unemployment will increase”

Minimum wage, Boeri denies Schlein: “With 9€ unemployment will increase”

Minimum wage, Boeri warns the opposition: “Wrong calculations”

The opposition (excluding Renzi) has reached an agreement on the minimum wage. Leading Democratic Party slime he pushed for the other parties to accept it as well figure of 9 € per hour. But from Tito Boersformer INPS president, a warning arrives to the secretary of the dem: “The figure should not be established at random, it is very risky“. Boeri explains his thoughts in a letter to Repubblica. The central problem – writes Boeri – is to establish the level of this minimum wage. It is a complex choice which can only be done on the basis of in-depth data. If the minimum wage is too low it is totally useless while if it’s too high risks doing increase poverty pushing many workers towards the unemployment where he black work. So it is good that this choice is made in a thoughtful way. The law on the minimum wage should provide, as is usually the case in other countries, for the establishment of a commission on low wages, with independent technicians and experts appointed by the social partners, which formulates proposals to Parliament on the appropriate level of the minimum wage, on the basis Of objective findings on our job market.

