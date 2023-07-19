Home » Minimum wage, CGIL and UIL in the field. Warm autumn. Inside
Giorgia Meloni, Maurizio Landini and Elly Schlein

Schlein and Conte together with the unions in the fall on the minimum wage

Not a day goes by that Elly Schlein forcefully relaunches the battle for the minimum wage, after the opposition presented the bill in Parliament (already rejected by the centre-right majority). The Pd secretary has seen all the latest polls and knows perfectly well that the majority of Italians agree. At the moment, however, the government continues to respond spades and at least until the summer break nothing will happen.

But be careful, because – the Dems reason – something very strong could happen in the autumn, from a political and social point of view. According to what appears to Affaritaliani.it, Cgil and Uil (Cisl is colder on this subject) could launch a street campaign alongside the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement in favor of the minimum wage. CGIL and UIL together represent about ten million workers or rather a shock force that could affect the choices of Parliament and the majority.

