Minimum wage: Employers warn against “populism with the pay packet”

Employers warn of “pay packet populism” on minimum wage

Status: 04.08.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

“Pay packet populism only leads to higher inflation. That’s dangerous,” says Employer President Dulger

“It is in the nature of things that a compromise does not please everyone,” says Employer President Dulger, commenting on the clear criticism of the increase in the minimum wage. However, the minimum wage should not become a political pawn again before the next federal election, according to Dulger.

Employer President Rainer Dulger has rejected calls for political intervention for a higher minimum wage. “Pay packet populism only leads to higher inflation. That’s dangerous,” Dulger told the German Press Agency in Berlin. The Minimum Wage Commission had decided to increase it from 12 to 12.41 euros next year and to 12.82 euros in 2025.

“It’s in the nature of things that compromise doesn’t please everyone,” Dulger said. “In order to protect collective bargaining autonomy, the minimum wage should be based on the collective wage development.” The minimum wage should not become a political plaything again before the next federal election.

Bentele: “A slap in the face to millions of employees”

Greens, trade unions and social organizations called for reforms for a higher minimum wage. “It must be fixed by law that the minimum wage is defined as 60 percent of the median wage,” said the Greens’ social politician Frank Bsirske of the dpa. This is the middle wage in the income structure. “The decision to raise the minimum wage by 41 cents from next year is a slap in the face for millions of employees in the low-wage sector,” said Verena Bentele, president of the social association VdK. “For millions of employees, this increase means that they can hardly afford their everyday lives.”

There can no longer be any talk of building up a pension that is enough to live on. “From the point of view of the VdK, the government must now urgently intervene, just as it did last year by raising the minimum wage by law to 12 euros.” The minimum wage must be at least 14 euros in order to protect the people who are among the lowest Income groups belong to noticeably relieve.

DGB boss Yasmin Fahimi called for changed rules for the minimum wage commission. Here the trade union side was overruled by the employers with the vote of the independent chairmen in the controversial decision. If a joint agreement between employees and employers does not come about, “a real arbitration procedure is required,” she said.

