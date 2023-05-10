Minimum wage Germany 2023: Amount, industry minimum wages & Co.

The statutory minimum wage has risen to 12 euros in 2022. The Bundestag approved this increase on June 3, 2022. Previously, the minimum wage was in Deutschland initially increased to EUR 10.45 on July 1, 2022. Now voices are already being raised for a further increase. Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil recently made it clear that he assumes that the minimum wage will rise sharply in 2024. The reason for this is the high inflation and the tariff increases. In addition, a decision was also made at EU level that could affect the development of the minimum wage in EU countries in the coming years. Because the EU states and the European Parliament have agreed on uniform standards for minimum wages in the European Union. According to Dennis Radtke (CDU), chief negotiator in the European Parliament, these standards regulate how statutory minimum wages are to be set, updated and enforced. In addition, the draft law stipulates that EU countries must define action plans to increase collective bargaining coverage if the rate is below 80 percent.