Minimum wage Germany 2024: level, industry minimum wages & development

A statutory minimum wage has been in effect across Germany for several years. In recent years it has increased steadily, but irregularly. An overview.

The statutory minimum wage rose from twelve euros to 12.41 euros on January 1, 2024. An increase in the statutory minimum wage is also planned for 2025. Then it should rise by another 41 cents. However, depending on the party, there are different plans to increase the minimum wage.

How has the legal minimum wage developed in Germany? Which industry minimum wages apply – and what should be done if the employer does not pay the minimum wage? The most important questions and answers.

When was the legal minimum wage introduced?

According to the so-called Minimum Wage Act (MiLoG), which was first passed on August 11, 2014, the nationwide statutory minimum wage has been in effect in Germany since then 1 January 2015.

Is the minimum wage gross or net?

The minimum wage is always stated gross. According to the Federal Ministry of Labor, employees working a 40-hour week will receive the new minimum wage for 2024 2151 Euro gross per month. As always, how much of this remains net after deducting taxes, pension, health, nursing care and unemployment insurance depends on various factors, such as the tax class, marital status or the number of children.

How is the amount decided?

In autumn 2022, the minimum wage was exceptionally raised by law from 10.45 euros to 12 euros by the traffic light coalition. The SPD in particular campaigned for this in the 2021 federal election campaign. However, the Minimum Wage Commission is actually responsible. Every two years, three high-ranking employer and union representatives, two scientists and one chairwoman discuss raising the minimum wage limit. The tariff development in the country is taken into account. The Commission then presents a proposal, which the government usually makes binding through a regulation.

How high will the minimum wage be in Germany in 2024?

The legal minimum wage in Germany is currently 12.41 euros per hour. This has been in effect since January 1, 2024. Previously it was twelve euros. Calculate your salary using WiWo’s 2023 gross-net calculator.

How high should the minimum wage rise in Germany in 2025?

The general statutory minimum wage in Germany should be… January 1, 2025 again from 12.41 euros to 12.82 euros climb. The responsible minimum wage commission presented this proposal on Monday, June 26, 2023, in Berlin.

How many people work for the minimum wage?

It cannot be said exactly. According to the latest information from the Federal Statistical Office, around six million employees (15 percent) were employed in the low-wage sector in October 2022. The low-wage sector therefore includes jobs that pay less than 12.76 per hour. According to the information, around 5.8 million people who earned less than 12 euros an hour benefited from the increase in the minimum wage to 12.45 euros. The most recent minimum wage increase to 12.41 euros is likely to affect a similar group of people

How high was the legal minimum wage in Germany in 2022 and 2023?

Until December 31, 2023 was the legal minimum wage in Germany 12 Euro. This amount was valid from October 1st 2022. Previously there were 10,45 Euro.

How high was the minimum wage in Germany in 2021?

2021 The minimum wage initially amounted to 9,50 Euro per hour. For the July 1, 2021 he was up 9,60 Euro raised.

What was the minimum wage in 2020?

2020 In Germany there was a statutory minimum wage of 9,35 Euro per hour.

What was the minimum wage in 2019?

In the year 2019 was the minimum wage in Germany in the period between January 1st and December 31st 9,19 Euro per hour.

What was the minimum wage in 2017 and 2018?

In the years 2017 and 2018 was the minimum wage in Germany 8,84 Euro per hour. It was valid in the period from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018 inclusive.

What was the minimum wage in 2015 and 2016?

In the years 2015 and 2016 was the minimum wage in Germany 8,50 Euro. It was valid in the period from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2016 inclusive.

In which sectors is the statutory minimum wage paid in Germany?

The basic rule in Germany is that in No sector may be paid below the legal minimum wage. However, some studies show that, despite the legal obligation, employees often earn below the minimum wage. This happens, for example, through unpaid or unrecorded overtime.

How high will the industry minimum wages be in 2024?

Industry minimum wages apply to all companies in an industry. It is irrelevant whether these companies and companies are bound by collective agreements. These minimum wages are negotiated during collective bargaining between unions and employers. Some industries, including laundry, construction and waste management, have recently moved away from an industry-specific minimum wage. Partly because no agreements were reached between the collective bargaining parties. The legal minimum wage applies here.

There is still an industry-specific minimum wage for the following industries:

IndustryMinimum wage per hourValid since/fromVocational training and further education18.58 euros1. January 2024Roofing trade

13.90 euros (unskilled)

15.60 euros (journeyman)

January 1, 2024Electrical trade13.95 euros1. January 2024Butcher’s trade12.30 euros1. December 2023Building cleaning13.50 euros (interior and maintenance cleaning)

16.70 (glass and facade cleaning)1. January 2024Scaffolding trade13.60 euros1. October 2023 (next increase on October 1, 2024) Painter and varnisher 12.50 euros

(unskilled)

14,50

(journeyman)1. May 2023 (next increase April 1, 2024)Nursing industry

14.15 euros (unskilled)

15.25 euros (at least one year of training)

18.25 euros (nursing professionals)

December 1st, 2023 (next increase on May 1st, 2024) Chimney sweep trade 14.50 euros1. January 2024Stonemasonry and stonemasonry13.35 euros1. August 2022 (unchanged) Security guards at commercial airports vary depending on qualifications in the federal state, but at least 14.46 euros, vary depending on the federal state and qualifications. Temporary work/temporary work 13.50 euros1. January 2024

Source: German Federation of Trade Unions

To whom does the statutory minimum wage not apply in Germany?

The minimum wage law certainly includes exceptions where the statutory minimum wage in Germany does not have to be paid. If the following criteria apply to people, employers can pay them less. They are not subject to the minimum wage law:

Young people under the age of 18 who have not completed vocational training, trainees as part of vocational training. This applies regardless of age to long-term unemployed people who are employed in the first six months after ending unemployment. Interns, provided the internship causing obligation takes place as part of school or university trainingInterns if the internship is voluntary, if they complete it for a period of up to three months for orientation for vocational training or if the internship serves to start studying at a college or universityYoung people who are taking an entry-level qualification Volunteers take part in preparation for vocational training or in other vocational training preparation in accordance with the Vocational Training Act

What consequences do employers have to fear if they pay below the minimum wage?

The basic rule is: If there is no entitlement to an industry minimum wage, at least the general minimum wage must always be paid. Customs offers one Overview of working conditions according to collective agreements.

With the exceptions mentioned above, every employee is entitled to a minimum wage. This is regulated by the Minimum Wage Act (MiLoG), the Posting of Employees Act (AEntG), the Temporary Employment Act (AÜG) and employee law. If an employer violates this, fines can range from 200 to 500,000 euros. What matters here is the frequency, intent and cooperation with the authorities – the so-called duty to cooperate.

For fines of more than 200 euros, an entry is also made in the central commercial register. With a fine of 2,500 euros or more, companies can be temporarily excluded from competing for public supply, construction or service contracts. In addition, according to Section 28 of the Social Security Code IV, the employer must pay both the employer and the employee share of the social security costs if the withheld minimum wage is subsequently claimed.

What can you do if your employer doesn’t pay the statutory minimum wage?

If the employer pays too little salary (below the minimum wage), employees can sue the employer three years retroactively. However, you should first seek advice from a lawyer, a trade union or the works council. In addition, the employer can also be reported anonymously to the “Financial Control of Undeclared Work”. The customs homepage offers a search engine where the responsible office can be found. Important: The authority that is located near the respective workplace is responsible – not near the employee.

The federal government also offers an information hotline on the subject of the minimum wage. If you have any questions, the staff can help you on 030-60280028. However, no legal advice is provided here in individual cases; the employees simply explain the law in detail.

Development of the legal minimum wage in the table

Year Minimum wage (gross)rise 2015/20168.50 euros per hour+8.50 euros per hour2017/20188.84 euros per hour+34 cents per hour20199.19 euros per hour+35 cents per hour20209.35 euros per hour+16 cents per hour01/01/20219.50 euros per hour+ 15 cents per hour07/01/20219.60 euros per hour+ 10 cents per hour01/01/20229.82 euros per hour+ 22 cents per hour07/01/202210.45 euros per hour+ 63 cents per hour01/10/202212.00 euros per hour+ 1.55 euros per hour01 .01.2024*12.41 euros per hour+ 41 cents per hour01.01.2025*12.82 euros per hour+ 41 cents per hour

*: Minimum Wage Commission proposal

Transparency note: This article first appeared in WirtschaftsWoche in June 2022. We’ve updated it and are showing it again based on reader interest.

