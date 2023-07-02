Minimum wage increases by 41 cents: DGB outraged by “mini-increase”

Minimum wage rises by 41 cents DGB outraged by “mini-increase”



7/2/2023 1:54 am

Those who work for the minimum wage currently get 12 euros, in the coming year it should be 12.41 euros. In view of high inflation and energy costs, employee representatives believe that this is not enough. SPD boss Klingbeil wants to campaign for a further increase.

The chair of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi, has sharply criticized the planned minimum wage increase of 41 cents. “This mini increase is a slap in the face for almost six million employees who work for the minimum wage in this country,” Fahimi told the “Bild am Sonntag”. Employers “simply disregarded” the new statutory minimum wage from last year and completely ignored the inflation rate. Germany’s minimum wage is thus below the EU minimum wage directive of 13.53 euros.

“The Department of Labor must now respond to this scandalous ignorance,” Fahimi demanded. “The EU directive must be implemented in law immediately and the role of the Presidency of the Commission must be neutralized.” While the EU Minimum Wage Directive does not set a uniform level, it does set standards for how statutory minimum wages can be set, updated and enforced. In addition, EU countries must set action plans by November 2024 to increase collective bargaining coverage if the rate is below 80 percent.

The minimum wage commission set up by the government decided on Monday – albeit against the votes of the unions – that the statutory minimum wage in Germany should increase from the current twelve to 12.41 euros in 2024 and to 12.82 euros from 2025. The commission is made up of representatives from companies, trade unions and science. In addition, there is the chairperson, the labor market expert Christiane Schönefeld. The Commission had not been able to come to an agreement this time; Finally, the majority voted in favor of Schönefeld’s mediation proposal. The Commission’s decision is decisive for the statutory determination.

The core of the dispute was the unscheduled increase in the minimum wage to twelve euros last October by the traffic light coalition. The government bypassed the Commission by doing this, which greatly angered employers in particular. On the recommendation of the committee, the minimum wage rose to EUR 10.45 in the summer of 2022. Against the votes of the trade unions, this value had now been taken as the starting point for the new definition for the coming years.

Klingbeil is pushing for a further increase

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil announced that his party wants to campaign for a minimum wage increase of up to 14 euros per hour. “We will ensure that Germany implements the European minimum wage directive next year. The SPD in the federal government will push for this,” Klingbeil told the “Bild am Sonntag”. “Then the minimum wage can also rise again. According to experts, if fully implemented, that would be between 13.50 and 14 euros.” Life has become more expensive, so higher wages are generally needed in the country. He was shocked that employers did not see what the reality of life was like for many millions of employees. “Inflation eats up wages, they have to think about what they can still afford at the end of the month. More than 41 cents would have been absolutely justified.”

Green leader Ricarda Lang called the minimum wage commission’s decision “regrettable” because it “de facto means a loss of income for people”. “In our country everyone should be able to live from their work,” Lang told the “Bild am Sonntag”. “That is a requirement of fairness and respect and must apply especially in times of high inflation.” When setting an appropriate minimum wage in the future, “inflation should also be systematically taken into account as a criterion,” Lang demanded.