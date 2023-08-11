Minimum wage, is it really necessary? What the experts say

Let’s start from the beginning: article 36 of the Constitution establishes that the worker has the right to a remuneration proportionate to the quantity and quality of the work he performs and capable of guaranteeing a free and dignified existence. We continue by saying that Italy it does not have a regulation that fixes a legal minimum wage. There is therefore no real law that determines a fixed economic value that the employer must observe. However, minimum wages are guaranteed by an extensive and widespread system of collective bargaining.

Collective agreements

Excluding the agricultural and domestic sector for which there is no precise information, according to the CNEL, the National Council of Economy and Labor, at the end of 2022, around 946 national collective agreements were registered, therefore 12.8 million employees of private companies covered by collective agreements, for an incidence on the total number of employed persons of around 96.5%, identifying Italy as a country with a high rate of contractual coverage.

Despite the high number of registered contracts, the majority of workers adhere to a restricted type of contract: more than 12 million, or 97.1% of the workers included in the CNEL numbers, are covered by contracts signed by categories associated with Cgil, Cisl and Uil and the minimum salary threshold, for the majority of the most representative contracts, is around 9 euros.

According to a research carried out by the Fondazione Studi Consultanti del Lavoro, which examined 63 of the most representative contracts, around 39 contracts have minimums above 9 euros, around 47.8%, while 22 – 18.2% – are below this threshold, oscillating between 8 and 8.9 euros and finally, only 1% have a contract with a salary of less than 8 euros.

These annual wage inequalities could derive from various factors, in addition to the very nature of the job position: hourly wages, monthly intensity of employment, number of workable hours and others. Therefore, according to the numbers, the introduction of the minimum wage it would only apply to 1% of the aforementioned workers and would be equivalent to just over 50 euros net per month, benefiting the worker himself in a completely slight way.

Expert opinion

In this context, therefore, it emerges that the problem of the minimum wage is only the tip of the iceberg. According to Luca Furfaro, labor and welfare expert and owner of the studio of the same name, the focus should be shifted from the issue of the minimum wage to that of collective bargaining, or rather on the defining criteria of the representativeness of the work itself. Drawing a limit of legitimacy with minimums would not stem the problem, but would only be too simplistic and limiting a measure.

“The problem in Italy is that we have article 36 of the Constitution which tells us that the worker must have sufficient remuneration proportionate to the quality and quantity of the work performed but we do not have a direct reference and certain to which minimum to apply – explains Furfaro -. We have more than 900 contracts collective and not all are representative, we must also consider the sector we are talking about. More than setting a ceiling for everyone, a possible key could be to work on representative and quality collective bargaining, give precise delegation for the determination of minimum wages in such a way as to differentiate jobs, thus pushing for quality contracts”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

