Minimum wage, meeting today with Meloni and opposition: updates

The summit between the government and the opposition on the subject of the minimum wage, convened by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has kicked off at Palazzo Chigi. All the leaders of the opposition parties are present at the meeting with the exception of Italia Viva, which from the beginning withdrew from the unitary proposal on the minimum wage of 9 euros an hour. Representing the government are Meloni (who chairs the meeting), the undersecretaries Alfredo Mantovano and Giovanbattista Fazzolari, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, the minister of labor and social policies, Maria Elvira Calderone. Only Matteo Salvini, deputy prime minister and transport manager is remotely, via video connection.

For the Democratic Party, the secretary Schlein accompanied by the party’s Labor manager Maria Cecilia Guerra, for the M5S in addition to the president Conte and the former minister Nunzia Catalfo, for Action Carlo Calenda and the group leader in the Chamber Matteo Richietti. The Avs delegation is made up of Nicola Fratoianni, with the parliamentarians Franco Mari, Eleonora Evi and the group leader in the Chamber Luana Zanella, that of Più Europa by the secretary Riccardo Magi and Benedetto Della Vedova.

The leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, arriving at Palazzo Chigi, preferred not to make statements, limiting himself to replying to those who asked him whether or not he was optimistic in view of the meeting, that he was “optimistic by nature”. Elly Schlein, on the other hand, said: «Let’s go and hear what news the Government has on our proposal. Meanwhile, we forced them to look 3.5 million poor workers in the face. Let’s go see what else they have to tell us.” The president of M5s Giuseppe Conte said he also brought the graphics to “illustrate our proposal to Meloni”.

Tensions for the meeting

Giorgia Meloni’s words on the minimum wage raise the tension. “President Meloni, in her unmissable Facebook live broadcast today, between a reverse and an empty slogan, also slipped in some serious fake news,” he comments. Michele Gubitosa, vice president of M5s. «The biggest of all is that according to which the minimum wage would risk worsening some wages. It is a huge hoax, the prime minister lies knowing she is lying. Our proposal, in fact, provides precisely that each worker should be recognized an overall economic treatment not lower than that provided for by the leading collective agreement of the sector in which he operates, with the result that bargaining would be strengthened. But we also foresee that the minimum wage of the contract itself can never be below 9 gross euros per hour». “The truth is that President Meloni, pressed and frightened by the polls, had to backtrack on the minimum wage and, after months of unconditional refusals, invited the opposition to Palazzo Chigi”.

Of the same mind Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni, of the Alleanza Verdi Sinistra. «Giorgia Meloni’s video looks like a provocation. Continuing to argue that the minimum wage will also bring down other employment contracts means saying something false or demonstrating that even the Prime Minister, like many before her, has not read our proposal which instead supports and strengthens collective bargaining ». «If President Meloni has summoned the opposition with great pomp to reiterate her no to the law on the minimum wage, then the question arises spontaneously. What did you summon us to do? », they add.