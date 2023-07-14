Home » Minimum wage, no of the center-right. Suppressive amendment to the House
Minimum wage, the majority stops the opposition proposal

The center-right has deposited in the Labor commission in the Chamber a Suppressive amendment to the Minimum Wage Bill, thus putting an end to the unitary proposal of the oppositions. The deadline for tabling amendments expired at 12.

“They babble about ‘patriotism’ but they assert it only to defend their ministers from resigning and to protect their privileges – said the president of the M5s, Joseph Conte -. Not in favor of the Italians who – two out of three – ask for a legal minimum wage. Meloni and the majority are convinced that with the elections they had the political mandate to insult the Italians”. Conte commented on the amendment “packaged in a hurry to suppress our proposal on the legal minimum wage which would give millions of citizens the right at decent pay.”

“Those who suppress the possibility of getting male and female workers out of exploitation and poverty qualify themselves: we are talking about 3 and a half million people with a minimum hourly wage of less than 9 euros”, said the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein. “The majority presents an amendment to cancel the opposition proposal on the minimum wage with the stroke of a pen without even offering the possibility of a comparison, of dialogue. But in doing so it does not humiliate the opposition: it humiliates poor workers. The majority think again and approve this proposal with us”.

“On the minimum wage, the right has thrown the mask. No counter-proposal, no search for a meeting point with the opposition. A pure and simple no. Prejudicial. Ideological. A slap in the face to three million underpaid and exploited workers “. The economic manager of the Democratic Party writes it on Twitter Antonio Missionary after the center-right tabled a suppressive amendment to the minimum wage bill in the House.

